For years, the probiotic aisle of any Indian pharmacy has looked much the same as one in London or Los Angeles, bottles and sachets built on bacterial strains originally isolated from Western populations. A recent collaborative study between Pune's National Centre for Cell Science and Stanford University has quietly complicated that picture. By examining the gut microbiomes of tribal communities across India, researchers uncovered previously undocumented bacterial species and hundreds of local strains, alongside genetic signatures barely found in industrialised populations at all. For a gastroenterologist advising patients daily on digestive health, this is not a minor academic footnote, it goes to the heart of whether a "one-size-fits-all" approach to gut health has ever really made sense.

A gut shaped by generations, not geography alone

The study looked at healthy adults from several tribal groups with distinct, long-standing dietary traditions, some consuming high amounts of dairy and whole grains, others following markedly different patterns. What emerged was that ancestral diet leaves a lasting microbial fingerprint, distinct enough that strains of common bacteria such as Bifidobacterium adolescentis carried carbohydrate-processing genes rarely seen in Western gut samples. In plain terms, the bacteria living in these guts appear to have adapted, over generations, specifically to digest foods like barley, wheat and traditional dairy preparations.

Why this challenges the imported probiotic model

Most commercially available probiotics are manufactured using strains studied and cultured from European or North American populations. The assumption has long been that a "good bacterium" behaves the same wherever it is introduced. This new research suggests otherwise. A strain that thrives and confers benefit in a gut shaped by decades of a particular dietary pattern may simply not colonise, or function as effectively, in a gut with a very different microbial baseline and dietary history. This is not a dismissal of probiotics as a concept, it is a case for reconsidering which strains are being sold, and to whom.

What this means in practice

None of this means probiotics should be abandoned. It means the conversation needs to shift towards indigenous strains, cultured and tested specifically on Indian gut profiles, and towards dietary approaches that work with a person's existing microbial ecosystem rather than attempting to overwrite it with an unfamiliar one. For patients, the practical advice is straightforward: a diverse, fibre-rich, traditionally rooted diet does more for long-term gut health than any single supplement, and probiotic use is best discussed with a clinician rather than chosen off a shelf based on marketing alone.

This discovery does not close the conversation on gut health in India, it opens a considerably more accurate one. As research into indigenous strains matures, the coming years should bring probiotic formulations genuinely suited to Indian physiology, rather than borrowed ones simply repackaged for a different market.

(By Dr Anukalp Prakash, Director - Gastroenterology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon)

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