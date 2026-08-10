Tom Holland has built his Spider-Man physique without relying solely on heavy weights. As he returns as the superhero in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, his fitness routine has once again drawn attention to the kind of training that helps actors prepare for demanding action roles. Rather than focusing only on traditional bodybuilding exercises, Holland has incorporated bodyweight movements, gymnastics, high-intensity circuits and functional training into his workouts. One routine associated with his training is "Cindy", a popular CrossFit workout that uses three deceptively simple exercises: push-ups, pull-ups and bodyweight squats. The workout may not require complicated equipment, but that does not make it easy. Performed as an AMRAP or "as many rounds as possible", Cindy challenges the body to repeatedly perform the three movements for 20 minutes. The combination can test muscular endurance, cardiovascular fitness and the ability to maintain movement quality while fatigue builds. So, what makes this workout so effective, and can an ordinary person benefit from it?

What Is The 'Cindy' Workout?

Cindy is a bodyweight-based CrossFit workout built around three movements. A standard Cindy session consists of:

5 pull-ups

10 push-ups

15 bodyweight squats

The sequence is then repeated continuously for 20 minutes, with the goal of completing as many technically sound rounds as possible. Unlike a conventional workout in which you may perform a fixed number of sets followed by a predetermined rest period, Cindy keeps you moving for a sustained period. This makes it particularly demanding on muscular endurance and cardiovascular capacity. However, the workout can be modified depending on a person's fitness level. Someone who cannot perform standard pull-ups, for example, may use resistance bands or another appropriate progression.

Why Does Cindy Work So Many Muscles?

The biggest advantage of Cindy is that it combines three fundamental movement patterns. Pull-ups primarily challenge the back, biceps, shoulders and grip, while requiring the core to remain stable as the body moves through space. Push-ups mainly work the chest, shoulders and triceps, but the abdominal and gluteal muscles also need to remain engaged to maintain proper body alignment. Bodyweight squats target the quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes, while the core contributes to balance and stability. Together, these movements create a full-body workout without requiring a large collection of gym equipment.

According to Dr Jinal Patel, Dietician, Zynova Shalby Hospital, Ghatkopar West, Mumbai, Cindy is effective because it combines multiple-joint movements that challenge the body in different ways. "Cindy is a demanding, multi-jointed exercise regime that works all over the body. It incorporates pull-ups, push-ups, and body-weight squats so it helps to develop resistance to fatigue in the muscles, cardiovascular fitness, and overall functional strength," she says.

Can Cindy Improve Cardiovascular Fitness?

Although Cindy consists entirely of strength-based bodyweight movements, its high-density format can also place considerable demands on the cardiovascular system. Because the exercises are performed repeatedly with limited rest, heart rate can remain elevated throughout much of the session. This is one reason bodyweight circuits can be useful for people who want to combine strength and conditioning in the same workout. However, the intensity depends heavily on the individual's pace and fitness level. Someone completing fewer rounds with longer breaks will experience a very different training stimulus from an experienced athlete moving continuously.

Does Cindy Help Build Muscle?

Cindy can contribute to muscle development, particularly in beginners and people who are not accustomed to resistance training. Repeated pull-ups, push-ups and squats can stimulate the muscles and improve strength endurance. However, muscle growth depends on several factors, including training intensity, progressive overload, adequate protein intake, total calorie intake and recovery.

Simply repeating the same number of bodyweight repetitions indefinitely may eventually become insufficient to continue challenging the muscles.

For someone who becomes comfortable with Cindy, increasing exercise difficulty, improving technique or incorporating additional resistance may be necessary for continued progress.

Nutrition Matters As Much As Training

A demanding workout places additional demands on the body's energy and recovery systems. Exercise alone, therefore, cannot determine how quickly someone becomes fitter or stronger. Dr Patel says nutrition should be considered an important part of the process. "Proper nutrition and recovery are as important as a good exercise routine," she explains. Since Cindy involves repeated high-intensity bodyweight movements, adequate protein can support muscle repair and maintenance. Good protein sources include pulses, dairy products, eggs, soy, nuts and lean meats. Carbohydrates are also important because they provide readily available energy for high-intensity exercise. Whole grains, fruits and vegetables can provide carbohydrates alongside fibre, vitamins and minerals.

Don't Forget Hydration

Sweating during an intense workout can increase fluid requirements, particularly when training in hot or humid conditions. Dr Patel recommends making water the primary beverage during exercise and notes that electrolytes may be useful in situations where a person exercises for a prolonged period or loses a significant amount of fluid through sweating. However, hydration needs vary depending on exercise intensity, duration, weather and individual sweat rates.

Should Everyone Try Tom Holland's Workout?

This is where copying a celebrity workout can become problematic. Tom Holland's training is designed around the physical demands of his role, his existing fitness level and the requirements of performing action sequences. Someone who is new to exercise cannot necessarily jump into a 20-minute Cindy workout and expect the same results. Dr Patel stresses that workouts should be adapted to individual abilities. "It would be wrong if people just follow the same workout as a celebrity without thinking. Everybody differs in terms of physical fitness, food requirements, and capacity for recovery," she says.

A beginner could start with fewer rounds, assisted pull-ups, incline push-ups or a shorter training period before gradually increasing the difficulty.

What About Injury Risk?

The fact that an exercise uses bodyweight does not automatically make it risk-free. Repeated movements performed under fatigue can cause technique to deteriorate. This can place unnecessary stress on the shoulders, wrists, knees or lower back. People with existing injuries should therefore seek appropriate professional guidance before attempting a high-volume circuit. The quality of each repetition matters more than simply chasing a higher round count.

Recovery Is Part Of The Workout

One of the biggest mistakes people make when following intense fitness routines is treating rest as wasted time. Muscles need adequate recovery after challenging exercise. Sleep also plays an important role in physical recovery, energy levels and training performance. Dr Patel emphasises that long-term fitness comes from combining several habits rather than relying on one celebrity workout. "A regular workout schedule, a healthy diet, enough sleep and recovery are what lead one to fitness in the long term, not any one specific workout," she says.

Tom Holland's association with the Cindy workout highlights how effective simple bodyweight movements can be when they are structured into a challenging circuit. Pull-ups, push-ups and squats together engage several major muscle groups while also testing cardiovascular fitness and muscular endurance. But Cindy is not a shortcut to a superhero physique. Its effectiveness depends on how it is performed, whether the difficulty matches an individual's fitness level, and whether training is supported by adequate nutrition, hydration and recovery.

The bigger lesson is simple: you don't need an elaborate gym routine to become fitter. What matters most is choosing exercises that challenge you safely, progressing gradually and staying consistent enough to make fitness a long-term habit.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.