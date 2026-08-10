Unmanaged stress levels or an unhealthy diet are two primary reasons behind an increase in cholesterol. Both pathways influence cholesterol levels in different ways and could be behind an increased risk of developing serious heart health issues. From coronary heart disease to blocked arteries, chronic stress and unhealthy diet choices could be significantly increasing total cholesterol and bad cholesterol levels in your body. While one impacts cholesterol through hormones and the other is attributed to lifestyle habits, an increase in cholesterol is a problem. According to a report published by the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS) Task Force, mental stress has been cited as a growing public health concern. In India, people are dealing with unchecked high stress levels that are actively taking a toll on their productivity, heart health, and overall well-being.

Can Stress Raise Cholesterol Levels Directly?

Yes, stress levels can directly raise cholesterol levels independent of your diet and lifestyle habits. The main culprits behind this are adrenaline and cortisol, which are released in excess when an individual is stressed. The African Journal of Health Sciences has highlighted that cortisol and adrenaline can alter total cholesterol, bad cholesterol, and overall metabolic changes.

These stress response hormones are responsible for preparing the body for emergencies. Those who are in a constant state of being stressed tend to suffer from health issues.

Long-term elevation of high stress levels could negatively affect how much total cholesterol and bad cholesterol your body makes. This is a cause of concern as people tend to disregard active management of stress for the sake of their heart health.

Unchecked stress levels can also impact the liver, as they do impact cholesterol metabolism.

Dr Sanjay Kumar, Senior Director of Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, highlights, " Stress is an unavoidable part of modern life, but when it becomes chronic, it can silently harm the heart by increasing cholesterol levels and accelerating the development of cardiovascular disease."

What Happens In The Body During Chronic Stress?

When your body is under chronic stress, it is preparing itself for an emergency as it actively secretes hormones that raise your sensory awareness. The exact mechanism behind this is a direct rise in cortisol levels that directly impacts a vital organ. " When we experience stress, the body releases stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. These hormones prepare the body for a "fight or flight" response by increasing the availability of energy, " explains Dr Sanjay Kumar.

Rise In Cortisol Levels

Dr Kumar highlights, " To achieve this, the liver produces more glucose and also increases the production of cholesterol and triglycerides, which are essential for repairing cells and producing hormones. If stress is prolonged, these elevated lipid levels may persist, increasing the risk of blocked arteries."

Increased Inflammation

A review published in the Frontiers of Psychiatry Journal suggests that chronic psychological stress could be behind low-grade inflammation. When stress levels are persistent, the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis and sympathetic nervous system can increase inflammatory markers. These markers have been associated with heart disease, diabetes, depression, and other chronic conditions.

Elevated Blood Sugar And Fat Mobilisation

The Psychoneuroendocrinology Journal mentions that chronic stress can raise your blood sugar levels and increase the release of stored fats into the bloodstream. It also plays a role in how much triglycerides are released and overall cholesterol levels.

The Diet Pathway: How Stress Changes Eating Habits

Stress can change your eating habits as it activates pathways that control hunger and fullness. Hormones such as ghrelin and leptin are behind these functions, which suffer from an imbalance ruled by how you are feeling.

Emotional Eating

This can be a prominent side effect that most people under stress tend to experience. When their stress levels are too much for the body to handle, then they get cravings for sugary and fatty foods.

Increased Intake Of Ultra-Processed Foods

As they are hungry and need to satiate their hunger pangs at the moment, most people tend to increase their intake of ultra-processed foods. Most people have a stress-driven snacking pattern that can be traced to their stress levels and a particular time of the day.

More Alcohol Consumption

An increase in alcohol can have a direct impact on triglycerides and heart health, which remains ignored until a major health issue and its symptoms present themselves.

Irregular Eating Habits

Those who eat at any time of the day, especially their three big fixed meals, tend to develop metabolic issues. Late-night binge eating can introduce an excessive amount of saturated fats, trans fats, and an excess amount of calorie intake.

Which Has A Bigger Effect On Cholesterol: Stress Or Diet?

The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition remains a major driver of high cholesterol levels. If somebody has pre-existing high-risk heart health complications, then it can get worse due to high stress exposure. Cholesterol management is possible, but it involves paying attention to your daily stress levels and choosing to eat healthily. An increased focus on either aspect will not yield optimum heart health protection.

Signs Stress May Be Affecting Your Heart Health

Excess amounts of stress may be negatively affecting your heart health by triggering these signs:

Frequent anxiety

High blood pressure

Emotional eating

Weight gain around the waist

Poor sleep

Fatigue

Elevated cholesterol on routine testing

How To Lower Stress-Related Cholesterol Naturally

Natural cholesterol management is needed for those who are functioning under high-stress situations. Those who are seeking natural and effective stress-related cholesterol-lowering techniques need to:

Exercise most days of the week to lower stress levels.

Follow a heart-healthy diet that can nourish the body.

Improve sleep quality as it forms the foundation of physical and mental well-being.

Practice mindfulness or meditation that can calm your nervous system.

Avoid alcohol and smoking, as they can increase the chances of heightened stress.

Monitor cholesterol regularly to know your exact levels and make necessary changes accordingly.

Note: You need to lower your stress levels by deploying active management strategies and focusing on eating healthy.

Clinically Proven Foods For Healthy Cholesterol Levels

The JAMA Journal has documented the following foods whose intake is necessary to keep your cholesterol levels in check:

Oats

Barley

Beans and lentils

Nuts

Fatty fish

Fruits rich in soluble fibre

Seeds

Vegetables

Olive oil

When Should You See A Doctor?

People should consult a doctor when they are repeatedly experiencing issues with their cholesterol management. If your bad cholesterol and total cholesterol levels are high and you fall into any of the following categories, then you need a doctor's consultation:

Family history of heart disease

High blood pressure

Diabetes or prediabetes

Note: If symptoms of chronic stress are affecting your daily life, then you need to see a specialist to manage your stress levels in a better manner.

Stress and cholesterol are interlinked, and an unhealthy diet could increase your cholesterol levels. You need to focus on your dietary choices and listen to your body for signs of stress-induced changes to take necessary steps to help manage cholesterol better.

Also Read: Can Stress Really Make You Sick? What Science Says

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.