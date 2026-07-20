A lipid profile is one of the basic tests that most doctors recommend including in your regular health check-ups. For the unversed, a lipid profile is a blood test that measures cholesterol and fats in your blood to evaluate your cardiovascular risk. Recently, an ICMR-INDIAB (Indian Council of Medical Research-India Diabetes study) national study has revealed that dyslipidemia affects nearly 9 in 10 Indian adults and is more common in urban areas, among women, and in Central India. Dyslipidemia refers to unhealthy or abnormal levels of lipids (fats) in your bloodstream, which most commonly means having too much bad cholesterol or triglycerides, or too little good cholesterol. It is a major contributor to cardiovascular diseases, such as heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes.

The study published in the Journal of Clinical Lipidology examined 23,665 participants. The findings revealed that abnormal cholesterol is no longer a niche health issue in India; it is the overwhelming norm.

87.3% of Indian adults have some form of dyslipidemia.

Nearly 9 out of 10 adults tested had at least one abnormal lipid marker.

Urban vs Rural

Dyslipidemia is alarmingly prevalent in both urban and rural areas in India. In cities, the prevalence is 89%, while in rural villages, it stands at 86.5%.

Gender

Females have a significantly higher prevalence of dyslipidemia at 91.1% compared to males, who have a prevalence rate of 83.5%.

Low HDL is the primary driver

The single most common lipid issue in India is low HDL-C, affecting 66.8% of the population. However, atherogenic phenotype, meaning having both dangerously low HDL and high triglycerides together, was only found in 22.5% of the population.

Young population affected

Unlike in many Western nations where cholesterol issues peak later in life, the prevalence of dyslipidemia in India peaks as early as 30-39 years old. This means young, working-age adults are already at higher cardiovascular risk.

Metabolically healthy individuals are also at risk

The study revealed that dyslipidemia was present in 40% of individuals who had no diabetes, no high blood pressure, and no obesity.

However, the prevalence is markedly higher among those with adverse glycemic status, obesity and hypertension.

The study highlights a critical observation that a person's heart disease risk does not just depend on their metabolic health, as 40% of thin, active, non-diabetic people still have abnormal lipids. The study strongly advocates shifting away from screening only at-risk patients. Instead, India needs universal, broader lipid screening starting at a much younger age.

Checking cholesterol levels regularly is crucial for several reasons:

Regular testing helps identify high cholesterol levels before they lead to more serious health issues. Early detection allows for prompt lifestyle changes or medical interventions.

For individuals already diagnosed with high cholesterol or those on medication, regular checks help monitor the effectiveness of treatment and ensure levels are within a healthy range.

Knowing your cholesterol levels can motivate healthier choices regarding diet, exercise, and overall lifestyle, significantly impacting long-term health.

Cholesterol levels, in conjunction with other risk factors like blood pressure, smoking status, and family history, help assess overall cardiovascular risk and guide preventive measures.

In summary, regular lipid checks are essential for maintaining heart health and preventing serious complications from uncontrolled cholesterol levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.