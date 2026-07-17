High cholesterol is one of the major risk factors for heart disease and stroke. While statins have been the most common treatment for high cholesterol for several decades, they are not always beneficial for everyone. Some people also experience side effects such as muscle pain, which makes it difficult for them to continue taking the medicine. This has led researchers to look for new ways to help people manage their cholesterol levels in other ways. In a major breakthrough, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Lipfendra (enlicitide), the first oral PCSK9 inhibitor.

Unlike previous PCSK9 medicines, which were available only as injections, Lipfendra is a once-daily tablet. It is a convenient new option for adults with high cholesterol, or those who have an inherited type of high cholesterol called heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH).

What Is Lipfendra?

Lipfendra is a prescription medicine developed to lower LDL cholesterol, which is also known as "bad" cholesterol. The FDA has approved it for adults with high cholesterol, including those with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), an inherited condition that causes very high cholesterol levels.

The medicine is taken once a day orally. It is designed to be used along with a healthy diet and regular exercise. In many cases, doctors may also prescribe it alongside statins rather than as a complete replacement.

How Does Lipfendra Work?

Lipfendra works differently from statins. Statins reduce the amount of cholesterol the liver produces. Lipfendra targets a protein called PCSK9, which affects how the body removes LDL cholesterol from the blood.

Normally, PCSK9 reduces the number of LDL receptors on liver cells. These receptors help clear bad cholesterol from the bloodstream. By blocking PCSK9, Lipfendra allows more LDL receptors to remain active, helping the liver remove more LDL cholesterol. This helps to lower cholesterol levels significantly.

This mechanism has already been used successfully in injectable medicines. Lipfendra is the first pill to provide the same type of treatment.

How Effective Is It?

Clinical studies showed impressive results. Patients taking Lipfendra experienced an average reduction of nearly 60% in LDL cholesterol compared with placebo after about six months of treatment. These reductions were seen during longer follow-up periods, making the medicine a promising option for long-term cholesterol control.

This level of cholesterol reduction is higher than what many people achieve with statins alone. However, experts point out that Lipfendra is intended for people who still have high cholesterol despite taking statins or for those who cannot tolerate other treatment options.

Is It Better Than Statins?

This depends on the patient. Lipfendra lowers LDL cholesterol more than statins alone in many cases because it works through a completely different pathway. However, this does not mean statins are getting outdated.

Statins remain the first treatment doctors recommend because they are well-studied, affordable, and have been proven to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Lipfendra is expected to be used mainly as an add-on therapy for people who need higher cholesterol reduction or cannot reach their target LDL levels with statins alone.

In other words, Lipfendra complements statins rather than replacing them for most patients.

Who May Benefit The Most?

Lipfendra could be especially useful for people who:

Have persistently high LDL cholesterol despite taking statins

Have inherited high cholesterol, such as heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia

Need an alternative to injectable PCSK9 inhibitors

Prefer taking a daily pill instead of receiving regular injections

Doctors will decide whether the medicine is suitable based on each person's medical history, cholesterol levels, and overall risk of heart disease.

Side Effects And Other Important Points

Clinical trials found that Lipfendra was generally well tolerated. Common side effects included mild symptoms such as diarrhoea or dizziness, with rates similar to those seen in people taking a placebo.

One important instruction is that the tablet should be taken on an empty stomach according to the prescribing guidance. Patients should always follow their healthcare provider's instructions for best results.

Although Lipfendra has shown excellent cholesterol-lowering effects, studies are still underway to confirm its long-term efficacy on reducing heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular events.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.