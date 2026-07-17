Climate change is no longer just an environmental story. It's increasingly becoming a public health story. Across the globe, rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, prolonged monsoons and warmer winters are altering ecosystems in ways that affect human health. As weather patterns shift, so do the organisms that thrive in these environments, including mosquitoes, viruses, bacteria and fungi.

The result is a growing change in disease patterns. Illnesses once associated with specific seasons are becoming less predictable, lasting longer and appearing in regions where they were previously uncommon. From dengue to influenza, health experts say the traditional rules are changing.

How climate change impacts infectious diseases

The link between climate change and infectious diseases is becoming harder to ignore. Rising temperatures help mosquitoes survive longer and reproduce faster, while erratic rainfall and prolonged wet periods create ideal breeding conditions. As ecosystems change, disease-carrying organisms are adapting and expanding their reach.

This means outbreaks are no longer restricted to traditional seasons. Diseases that once peaked during a particular time of the year are now being reported more frequently, over longer periods and across wider geographies.

Climate change, experts warn, is no longer a future threat. It is already influencing how diseases spread today. The impact is perhaps most visible in dengue fever. Once considered primarily a monsoon-related disease, dengue is increasingly being reported outside its traditional season.

Climate change and dengue case surge

Globally, dengue cases surged to record levels in 2024, with more than 14 million cases reported worldwide. India has also witnessed a dramatic rise, with reported cases increasing from around 28,000 in 2010 to nearly 2.89 lakh cases in 2023.

With the monsoon underway, health experts are warning of another potential surge.

The disease map is also changing. From Kerala's extended rains and recurring spikes in Maharashtra to early cases in Delhi-NCR and infections emerging in hill states, dengue is reaching areas that were once considered relatively low-risk.

And it is not just dengue. Experts say changing climate patterns are also affecting influenza transmission, leading to less predictable flu seasons and outbreaks.

But Why Is This Happening?

Several factors are driving the rise.

Higher temperatures help mosquitoes breed faster, live longer and transmit viruses more efficiently. Erratic rainfall and prolonged monsoons create stagnant water, providing ideal breeding sites. Meanwhile, the Aedes mosquito which is the primary vector for dengue has adapted to thrive in both urban and rural settings, breeding in tiny water collections and remaining active during daylight hours. Combined, these changes are expanding dengue's footprint across India.

According to our Doc On Call expert, Dr Sabine Kapasi, Global Strategy Advisor, UN DAC-UNDRR Emergency Response, CEO & MD, Enira Consulting and Co-founder, ROPAN Integrated Care Pvt. Ltd., clinicians are already witnessing clear changes in disease patterns. "We're seeing a shift from seasonal outbreaks to almost year-round risk. Warmer temperatures and changing rainfall patterns are helping mosquitoes survive longer and remain active beyond the traditional monsoon period. This means exposure to dengue is no longer limited to a few months of the year."

Dr Kapasi also highlighted the importance of recognising dengue symptoms early. "While viral fever and dengue may both begin with fever, dengue is more likely to cause intense body aches, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, unusual fatigue and sometimes a rash. Persistent fever accompanied by these symptoms should never be ignored."

She urged people not to self-medicate. "One of the biggest mistakes people make is starting antibiotics without medical advice. Dengue is a viral illness and antibiotics do not treat viral infections. Proper diagnosis is essential before taking any medication."

Doctor's Verdict: Myths Vs Facts

Our experts in this segment debunked myths like

Dengue is only dangerous if platelets fall

Papaya leaf juice can cure dengue

The lifeline hacks are more like a Dengue Protection Guide. From hydrating smart to stopping the bite before it starts with a protection toolkit that has repellent creams and roll-ons, liquid vapourisers, mosquito bats, bed nets and repellent patches and bands

Another hack is the 10-Minute Dengue Audit that means to check buckets, flower pots and tray, coolers, water tanks, pet bowls every week for stagnant water.

No stagnant water = No mosquito breeding.

Then another effective hack could be the Dengue Defence Tech Kit which has

Mosquito traps

Electric racquets

Portable vaporizers

Mesh screens

Repellent wearables

Finally, the Lifeline Super Hack, which is the 3P Formula:

Protect yourself from mosquito bites

Prevent mosquito breeding

Pump up hydration early

The NDTV Lifeline Prescription of the week focuses on some key takeaways:

Avoid self-medication Do not take aspirin, ibuprofen or diclofenac without medical advice if dengue is suspected Get tested if fever persists beyond a day or is accompanied by body ache, rash or severe headache Stay hydrated and use ORS when necessary Eliminate stagnant water every week Use repellents, vaporizers and full-sleeved, light-coloured clothing Seek urgent medical care if you experience severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, bleeding, unusual drowsiness or difficulty breathing

Climate change isn't a distant threat. It is already reshaping India's disease landscape. From dengue and chikungunya to increasingly unpredictable flu outbreaks, the risks are growing. Prevention starts at home, but the larger challenge is one we all share; because protecting the environment is ultimately about protecting human health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.