Hearing loss is often associated with ageing. Many people believe it is something to worry about only after the age of 60. But ear problems are increasingly being diagnosed in younger adults including those in their 20s, 30s and 40s. Hearing can deteriorate much earlier than expected due to regular exposure to loud noise, listening to earphones for long periods of time, some medical conditions and even some drugs.

Since hearing loss is typically gradual, early signs are frequently ignored or dismissed as transient. Unfortunately, in some cases waiting for medical attention can lead to a less effective treatment. Early recognition of warning signs and timely evaluation may help preserve hearing and improve long-term quality of life.

Hearing Loss Is Not Always Age-Related

One very common cause of reduced hearing is age-related hearing loss, also called presbycusis. But it is no longer the only reason people experience hearing difficulties.

Repeated exposure to loud sounds from personal listening devices, concerts, workplace or recreational activities can damage the delicate hair cells of the inner ear. Unlike most other cells in the body, once they are damaged they do not regenerate and the effects are permanent.

Medical conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, thyroid problems, autoimmune diseases and recurring ear infections can also impact hearing. Some persons may have hearing loss due to genetic factors, and others may develop hearing loss as a side effect of drugs known to affect the inner ear.

Early Warning Signs You Shouldn't Ignore

Hearing loss rarely occurs overnight. It often begins with subtle changes that gradually become more noticeable.

Some of the earliest warning signs include:

Frequently asking people to repeat themselves

Finding it difficult to follow conversations in restaurants or crowded places

Feeling that others are mumbling rather than speaking clearly

Increasing the television, radio or mobile phone volume more than before

Struggling to hear children's or women's voices, which are typically higher in pitch

Missing doorbells, alarms or phone notifications

Feeling mentally exhausted after long conversations because listening requires greater effort

Many people adapt to these changes without realising that their hearing is declining. Family members are often the first to notice the problem.

The Hidden Impact of Everyday Habits

Modern lifestyles have introduced several habits that can slowly damage hearing without causing immediate symptoms.

Continuous stress on the inner ear is caused by listening to music at high volume for long durations through earphones or earbuds. The danger is compounded when people crank up the volume to block out surrounding noise while commuting or exercising.

A simple way to minimise this risk is to obey the 60/60 rule: Listen at no more than 60 percent of the maximum volume for no longer than 60 minutes at a time before taking a break. If you need to increase the volume in a noisy environment, noise-cancelling headphones can help.

Other habits that may contribute to hearing damage include:

Frequent attendance at loud concerts or sporting events without hearing protection

Long-term occupational exposure to machinery or industrial noise

Using cotton buds or sharp objects inside the ear canal, which can cause injury or push earwax deeper

Smoking, which may reduce blood flow to the inner ear and increase the risk of hearing impairment

Because hearing damage develops gradually, people often do not recognise the cumulative effects until communication becomes noticeably difficult.

Could Ringing in the Ears Be an Early Clue?

Tinnitus, the constant ringing, buzzing, humming or hissing sounds in the ears, should never be ignored.

Tinnitus often precedes any noticeable hearing loss and is often an indication that the auditory system has been affected. It is itself not a disease, but it may be associated with noise-induced hearing loss, presbycusis (age-related hearing loss), Meniere's disease, ear infections or certain medications.

If you have ongoing tinnitus, tinnitus in one ear only, or tinnitus with hearing loss, dizziness or problems with balance, see an ENT specialist without delay.

Medical Conditions That Can Affect Hearing

Not all hearing loss is caused by excessive noise. Several health conditions can interfere with the structures responsible for hearing, including:

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Thyroid disorders

Autoimmune diseases

Recurrent middle ear infections

Meniere's disease

Viral infections

Acoustic neuroma (vestibular schwannoma), a benign tumour affecting the hearing and balance nerve

Managing these underlying conditions effectively may help prevent further hearing deterioration and improve overall ear health.

When Hearing Loss Becomes a Medical Emergency

While gradual hearing loss should be assessed promptly, some symptoms require immediate medical attention.

Seek urgent medical care if you experience:

Sudden hearing loss in one or both ears

Hearing loss accompanied by severe dizziness or vertigo

Facial weakness or drooping

Ear discharge associated with hearing changes

Severe ear pain

Hearing loss following a head injury

Sudden sensorineural hearing loss is considered a medical emergency. Early treatment, often with corticosteroids, offers the best chance of recovering hearing if started promptly.

How Hearing Loss Is Diagnosed

A comprehensive assessment helps identify both the degree of hearing loss and its underlying cause.

Your doctor may recommend:

A detailed medical history and physical examination

Examination of the ear canal and eardrum

Pure-tone audiometry to measure hearing thresholds

Speech discrimination testing to assess how well speech is understood

Tympanometry to evaluate middle ear function

MRI or CT scans if structural abnormalities or neurological conditions are suspected

Blood tests where an underlying medical condition may be contributing

Early diagnosis allows treatment to begin before hearing loss progresses further

Can Hearing Loss Be Treated?

Treatment is directed at the cause, not the hearing loss.

Sometimes hearing returns completely after impacted earwax is removed or an ear infection is treated. Sudden sensorineural hearing loss can be treated with medication if caught early. People with permanent hearing loss can benefit a lot from hearing aids in terms of communication, and people with severe or profound hearing loss can benefit from cochlear implants.

People with tinnitus can also benefit from sound therapy, counselling and strategies that can help to reduce its impact on their daily life.

The main message is that hearing loss should never be accepted as something which must be just lived with. There are many possible treatments especially if intervention is early.

Protecting Your Hearing for the Future

Good hearing health begins with everyday choices. Simple steps that can make a lasting difference include:

Keep the volume low when using headphones or earbuds

Wear hearing protection in noisy workplaces or during loud recreational activities

Follow the 60/60 listening rule

Avoid inserting cotton buds or other objects into the ear canal

Control chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension

Avoid smoking and maintain a healthy lifestyle

Schedule regular hearing assessments if you have risk factors or notice early changes

Early intervention not only preserves hearing but also supports better communication, confidence and overall wellbeing.

Hearing loss is not something that happens only to older people. Lifestyle habits and some medical conditions, along with increased exposure to noise, mean hearing decline can start much earlier than many realise. Many of the changes are gradual and so easy to miss until communication becomes more and more difficult.

Warning signs are identifiable early and early medical assessment and healthy hearing habits can make a real difference. Be it temporary or permanent, timely diagnosis helps in effective treatment, rehabilitation and better long-term outcomes. Protecting your hearing today is an investment in your health, independence and quality of life for years to come.

(By Dr. KVSSRK Sastry, Consultant Endoscopic ENT Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad)

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