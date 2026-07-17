Glioblastoma is considered one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat brain cancers in adults. Despite advances in neurosurgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, survival rates remain low, with the disease frequently returning even after intensive treatment. Experts say one of the biggest reasons behind this is the brain's own protective shield the blood-brain barrier (BBB). While this barrier plays a crucial role in protecting the brain from harmful substances, it also prevents many cancer-fighting drugs from reaching the tumour effectively, making glioblastoma one of the toughest cancers to treat. Glioblastoma is a fast-growing cancer that develops from glial cells, which support and protect nerve cells in the brain. It tends to grow rapidly and infiltrate surrounding healthy brain tissue, making complete removal extremely difficult.

What Is Glioblastoma?

According to Dr. Anil Thakwani, Director & Head, Clinical Oncology, ShardaCare HealthCity, the tumour's aggressive behaviour and the brain's natural defence system together create major treatment challenges. As per him, glioblastoma is the most aggressive type of brain cancer in adults. Even with modern surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, it remains one of the most difficult cancers to treat. The reason lies not only in the tumour itself but also in the brain's natural defence system, known as the blood-brain barrier (BBB).

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What Is the Blood-Brain Barrier?

The blood-brain barrier is a specialised network of blood vessels and cells that acts as a protective filter for the brain. It allows oxygen and nutrients to enter while blocking bacteria, toxins, and other potentially harmful substances. According to Dr Thakwani, the blood-brain barrier acts like a highly selective security checkpoint. It protects the brain by preventing harmful substances, bacteria, and toxins from entering. Unfortunately, this same protective barrier also blocks many life-saving cancer drugs from reaching the tumour in adequate amounts." While this protection is essential for brain health, it also limits the effectiveness of many chemotherapy drugs.

Why Glioblastoma Keeps Coming Back

Another major challenge is the way glioblastoma spreads within the brain. "Glioblastoma behaves like the roots of a tree. While scans may show one main tumour, microscopic cancer cells spread silently into nearby healthy brain tissue. These tiny cells are often invisible on imaging and can remain protected behind an intact blood-brain barrier. Even after successful surgery and radiation, they may survive and cause the cancer to return," says Dr Thakwani, adding, these microscopic cancer cells are difficult to detect and eliminate completely, recurrence remains common.

How Is Glioblastoma Treated?

Current treatment aims to remove as much of the tumour as safely possible while preserving brain function. "Current treatment usually includes maximum safe surgery, followed by radiation therapy and chemotherapy. These treatments can control the disease and improve quality of life, but recurrence is common because of the tumour's aggressive nature," says Dr Thakwani. Treatment plans are tailored to each patient based on the tumour's location, size, genetic profile, age, and overall health.

Also read: Study Reveals How Physical Activity Repairs The Blood-Brain Barrier To Improve Memory And Protect Brain From Alzheimer's

New Research Offers Hope

Scientists are actively working on innovative ways to overcome the blood-brain barrier and improve drug delivery. "Scientists around the world are working on new ways to outsmart the blood-brain barrier. Promising approaches include using focused ultrasound to temporarily open the barrier, nanoparticles that can carry drugs into the brain, and advanced immunotherapies that help the body's own immune system recognise cancer cells," Dr Thakwani explains.While many of these therapies are still undergoing clinical trials, they represent promising advances in the fight against glioblastoma.

Glioblastoma remains one of the greatest challenges in modern oncology because of its aggressive nature and the brain's protective blood-brain barrier, which limits the effectiveness of many treatments. Although current therapies can improve survival and quality of life, recurrence is common. Experts say ongoing research into precision medicine, targeted drug delivery, immunotherapy, and other emerging technologies offers hope for better outcomes in the years ahead. As Dr. Thakwani concludes, "Glioblastoma remains one of medicine's toughest challenges, but continued research, early diagnosis, and advances in precision treatment are bringing us closer to better outcomes and longer survival for patients.

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