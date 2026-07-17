In today's fast-paced world, feeling mentally exhausted has become almost a badge of honour. Missing meetings, forgetting names, struggling to find the right words during conversations, developing frequent headaches after long hours on a laptop, or feeling emotionally drained are often blamed on stress, burnout, poor sleep, or ageing. In most cases, they are exactly that. However, there are rare but important situations where these seemingly ordinary complaints are actually the brain's earliest warning signals.

The Most Challenging Conditions

Glioblastoma arises from the glial cells called astrocytes, which usually support the neurons and protect them. It does not form a lump like many other cancers, but rather spreads like roots into the ground. It invades healthy brain tissue, which makes it more difficult to identify its limits and the symptoms usually develop gently and insidiously. The biggest misconception is that every brain tumour begins with unbearable headaches or dramatic neurological events. In reality, many patients spend weeks or even months believing they are simply overworked. From a clinician's perspective, this overlap is precisely what makes diagnosis difficult.

The difference lies less in what the symptom is and more in how it behaves over time.

Burnout generally affects overall energy and concentration. People often feel mentally tired but remain neurologically intact. Once they rest, disconnect from work, or sleep adequately, there is usually at least some improvement. Glioblastoma behaves differently because the tumour progressively interferes with specific brain networks responsible for memory, speech, movement, behaviour, or vision. As it grows, symptoms steadily worsen rather than fluctuate according to workload or stress.

How Glioblastoma Symptoms Differ From Everyday Fatigue And Stress

One practical example is forgetfulness. Stress-related forgetfulness usually involves temporarily misplacing keys or forgetting why you entered a room. With a brain tumour, family members often notice changes before the individual does. Someone who was highly organised may repeatedly miss appointments, struggle to follow familiar recipes, forget routine work processes, or become unable to manage finances despite years of experience. These prerequisites of memory lapses are not just discrete episodes of memory loss, but they represent a steady decay of cognitive function, which is referred to as higher cognitive functions or executive functions.

Headaches from excess screen time and tension may be relieved by drinking fluids, resting, and/or taking pain relievers. Headaches caused by high intracranial pressure are distinguished by certain features. The headaches may have an increased intensity during the night, during coughing, sneezing, or bending down, and may also occur with nausea or vomiting.

Another symptom that frequently escapes attention is a subtle change in personality. Families may describe a calm individual becoming unusually irritable, emotionally flat, impulsive, or socially withdrawn. These changes are sometimes mistaken for depression, workplace stress, or relationship problems. However, when the tumour affects the frontal lobe, which regulates behaviour, judgement, and emotional control, personality changes may become one of the earliest manifestations of disease.

Speech changes can also be surprisingly subtle. Patients may know exactly what they want to say but repeatedly substitute incorrect words, pause unusually often during conversations, or struggle to complete sentences despite otherwise normal intelligence. Many dismiss this as fatigue or information overload. Clinically, this may represent involvement of the language centres of the brain rather than ordinary mental exhaustion.

Vision problems are another overlooked clue. People frequently attribute blurred vision to changing spectacles or excessive screen exposure. Yet persistent double vision, repeatedly bumping into objects on one side, or losing part of the visual field may indicate involvement of the brain's visual pathways rather than an eye problem. Similarly, unexplained imbalance, clumsiness, or repeatedly dropping objects from one hand should never be ignored, particularly when symptoms progressively worsen.

New Onset Seizure In Adulthood

One of the most important red flags is a new onset seizure in adulthood. Any adult who suddenly experiences a first seizure should undergo urgent neurological evaluation, as a structural brain abnormality, including a tumour, must be ruled out. Even brief staring spells, sudden confusion, involuntary jerking of one arm, or unusual sensations may represent focal seizures rather than generalized convulsions.

Patients should pay attention to symptom patterns rather than isolated complaints. Glioblastoma is rarely diagnosed based on a single symptom. Concern increases when multiple neurological symptoms appear together, such as persistent headaches with worsening memory, headaches with weakness in one arm, personality changes with speech difficulty, or balance problems accompanied by visual changes. Research consistently shows that combinations of symptoms are more concerning than individual complaints.

At the same time, perspective is important. Most people with work-related fatigue, tension headaches, or occasional forgetfulness do not have a brain tumour. The focus should not be on creating fear but on recognising symptoms that persist, progressively worsen, or behave differently from previous episodes.

Diagnosis primarily relies on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), which provides detailed brain images and detects abnormalities early. If a tumour is identified, treatment is planned by a multidisciplinary team that may include neurosurgeons, radiation oncologists, medical oncologists, neuroradiologists, neuropathologists, and rehabilitation specialists. While earlier diagnosis cannot change the biology of glioblastoma, it can expand treatment options, improve symptom control, and help preserve neurological function for longer.

As physicians, we often tell patients that the body whispers before it screams. The brain is no different. Persistent neurological changes are rarely random. When symptoms steadily progress instead of improving, when family members begin noticing behavioural or cognitive differences, or when several warning signs appear together, they deserve careful medical attention rather than being repeatedly dismissed as burnout.

(By Dr Anil Thakwani, Director & Head, Radiation Oncology, ShardaCare-HealthCity)

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