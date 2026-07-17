Actor Sana Saeed, best known for playing Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, has revealed that she silently battled an eating disorder for several years without even realising it. In a recent Instagram video, the actor opened up about living with bulimia nervosa, saying she believed "something was wrong" with her before eventually understanding her condition. Her candid disclosure has sparked fresh conversations about a psychiatric illness that often goes unnoticed because many people with it appear to have a normal body weight. According to Dr. Meenakshi Jain, Senior Consultant, Psychiatry, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, bulimia nervosa is a serious psychiatric disorder characterised by repeated episodes of binge eating followed by behaviours aimed at preventing weight gain, such as self-induced vomiting, misuse of laxatives, prolonged fasting, or compulsive exercise.

What Is Bulimia Nervosa?

Dr. Jain says, "Actor Sana Saeed's admission to living with bulimia nervosa has once again focused attention on a serious psychiatric disorder that is often missed because many of its patients have normal body weight. Bulimia nervosa, which affects around 1-2% of women during their lifetime, is now recognised as a disorder of dysfunctional brain networks rather than a failure of willpower." She explains that studies using brain imaging have identified abnormalities in areas of the brain responsible for impulse control, emotional regulation, reward processing and body image perception.

"Bulimia nervosa is a neurobiological disorder involving abnormal cortico-limbic circuitry, disturbed serotonergic signalling and increased reward sensitivity. These mechanisms lead to repeated binge-eating episodes followed by compensatory behaviours despite significant physical harm," she adds.

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Why Is Bulimia Dangerous?

Dr. Jain says bulimia is much more than an eating problem. Repeated purging can severely affect multiple organs and may even become life-threatening. Frequent vomiting can lead to:

Severe electrolyte imbalance

Low potassium levels (hypokalaemia)

Metabolic alkalosis

Dangerous heart rhythm abnormalities

Increased risk of sudden cardiac death

Over time, it may also cause:

Acid reflux (GERD)

Tears in the food pipe (Mallory-Weiss tears)

Swollen salivary glands

Dental enamel erosion

Menstrual irregularities

Reduced bone density

Mental Health Conditions Often Occur Together

Bulimia rarely exists in isolation. "Nearly 80% of people with bulimia also experience another psychiatric disorder, most commonly depression, anxiety or obsessive-compulsive disorder. The risk of suicide is also significantly higher than in the general population," says Dr. Jain. Because of this, treatment usually requires a multidisciplinary approach involving psychiatrists, psychologists, dietitians and physicians.

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What Are The Signs Of Bulimia?

According to Sandhya Singh S, Dietician, Apollo Hospitals Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, bulimia nervosa often develops in people struggling with body image dissatisfaction. "Bulimia nervosa is an eating disorder where the individual is unable to control the urge to eat and experiences frequent binge-eating episodes. Many people with bulimia maintain a normal weight or are only slightly overweight. After binge eating, they experience intense guilt and try to compensate by inducing vomiting, excessive exercise or using laxatives." Common warning signs include:

Frequent binge eating

Self-induced vomiting

Excessive exercise after eating

Misuse of laxatives

Fear of weight gain

Fatigue and weakness

Dehydration

Constipation

Anxiety and depression

Can Bulimia Be Treated?

Experts emphasise that early diagnosis greatly improves recovery. "There is strong scientific evidence supporting Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for Eating Disorders (CBT-E) as the first-line treatment. Medication approved for bulimia may also be prescribed by trained medical professionals where appropriate," says Dr. Jain. Sandhya Singh adds that treatment usually combines:

Psychological counselling

Nutritional rehabilitation

Medical supervision

Medicines when indicated

Sana Saeed's decision to speak openly about her experience highlights an important reality bulimia nervosa is not a lifestyle choice or a lack of self-control. It is a serious brain-based psychiatric disorder that can affect both physical and mental health. Early recognition, timely treatment and professional support can help prevent life-threatening complications and significantly improve long-term recovery.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.