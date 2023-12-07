Heart: Nutritionist Shares 9 Common Signs Of Hypoglycaemia

Regularly checking your blood sugar levels can help the management of hypoglycemia

Hypoglycaemia refers to a condition where the blood sugar (glucose) levels drop below the normal range. Glucose is the body's primary source of energy, and maintaining stable blood sugar levels is crucial for the proper functioning of the body. Signs and symptoms of hypoglycaemia can vary from person to person. To help us better identify hypoglycaemia, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares a list of signs to watch out for.

It is important to note that hypoglycaemia may develop quickly and can be potentially dangerous if not addressed promptly. If you suspect that you or someone else is experiencing hypoglycaemia, it is advisable to check blood glucose levels and consume a source of fast-acting carbohydrates such as fruit juice or glucose tablets. It is always recommended to consult with a healthcare professional for a proper evaluation and management of hypoglycaemia.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.