Too Busy For Healthy Meals? Try Nutritionist's Quick Protein Fixes

These days, life moves fast, and juggling a busy schedule with healthy eating can feel tough. That said, staying on top of your nutrition and wellbeing doesn't have to be a struggle. With a few easy changes to your daily routine, you can make room for good food, fitness, and self-care-even when you are always on the go. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has shared some simple, practical tips to help you eat well, stay energised, and keep focused no matter how crazy your day gets.

For breakfast, you could have sprouts mixed with dahi (curd). It's a lovely high-fibre, high-protein breakfast. It satiates your appetite and also provides cooling in these hot summers. "You can also drink 60ml of tulsi juice in the morning. It is highly refreshing and helps to build your immunity," says Anjali Mukerjee.

For lunch, you can carry roti sabzi to work with some scrambled eggs and don't forget to hydrate. "Also, carry a small cute snack box in which you put some pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, apples, walnuts, a little bit of raisins, so that you don't think of unhealthy snacking. You could also substitute it with a scoop of protein supplement," she adds.

Keeping yourself fit and healthy is not just about eating the right food, it's also about taking out time to exercise. Just take enough time out and go for that walk or the gym or the yoga or the pilates. "Make sure you sleep for eight hours every night. You can't be sleeping at 1: 00 AM and getting up at 6: 00 AM and expect to have adequate energy. Every night matters," concludes Anjali Mukerjee.

Earlier, Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared her top three easy, protein-packed meal options for busy days.

She prefers a quick protein shake with nuts like walnuts, flax seeds, and almonds, which provides around 25 grams of easily absorbed whey protein and healthy fats. She carries protein supplements and nuts to stay nourished on the go. If she doesn't have these, she eats cooked vegetables or a mix of chickpeas (chana) and puffed rice (sing) in a 4:1 ratio to stay full without hassle. Read more here.

Health isn't about perfection, it's about smart routines.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.