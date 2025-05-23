Nutritionist Discusses Why Eating Fruits Is Making You Gain Weight

Trying to lose weight often means switching up your diet and looking for the healthiest snacks. Fruits usually top the list - after all, they are packed with vitamins, minerals, and fibre, making them a popular go-to choice. Here is a surprising fact: relying too much on fruit alone can actually work against your weight loss goals. Why? Because fruits contain natural sugars - like fructose - and calories that can add up faster than you might expect. Eating too many can lead to unwanted weight gain. It is all about balance -- making sure your fruit intake fits with your overall nutrition. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared on Instagram why an all-fruit diet isn't the best idea and why a balanced diet is key to managing weight the right way.

Even though fruits are nutrient-dense, consuming too many of them, particularly in the form of juices, dried fruits, or canned fruits, might actually cause weight gain, according to Lovneet Batra.

The nutritionist explained the role of fruits in a diet and said in her post that fruits are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that are good for your general health. Although the natural sugars (glucose) in fruits provide you with energy, eating too much of them might cause health problems.

"They're high in natural sugars like fructose and glucose, which can lead to fat storage when overconsumed," Lovneet Batra says in the caption.

Moreover, juices are "dense in sugars and calories," and after filtering, they lose most of their fibre, which makes it harder for them to promote fullness and control hunger.

Consequences of an all-fruit diet

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra further explained the side effects of an all-fruit diet:

Glucose and Insulin Spikes: Consuming large amounts of fruits can quickly spike blood glucose levels. Insulin spikes spurred on by elevated glucose levels can have an impact on metabolism.

Increased Liver Fat: Consuming a lot of sugar, particularly fructose from fruits, can cause the liver to store too much fat, which may cause health issues.

Hormonal Imbalance: A diet deficient in diversity may not adequately satiate hunger hormones, especially glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), which controls appetite. This increases appetite and cravings.

Constant Cravings: When people don't get enough of the macronutrients (proteins, fats, and carbohydrates) they need for energy and fullness, they frequently have more cravings, leading to binge eating or overeating.

Importance of balanced diet

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has explained the importance of a balanced diet and mentioned both macronutrients and micronutrients are necessary for a health weight management.

Proteins are necessary for the upkeep and healing of muscles. Good fats are essential for the synthesis of hormones and the absorption of nutrients. Energy-producing carbohydrates should be consumed in moderation.

Finally, consuming a variety of foods guarantees that your body receives all the vital nutrients required for optimum performance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.