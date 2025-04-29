"Your Energy Is Sacred": Nutritionists Take On Mental Health

Feeling drained? It could be due to several factors, like lack of sleep, a poor diet, nutrient deficiencies, stress, side effects of medications, or even underlying health issues. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has addressed this in a post on Instagram. She says that feeling exhausted isn't just about bad diet choices or an unhealthy lifestyle. “Apart from a diet and lifestyle, you need to have a good mental diet as well,” she says.

Ms Mukerjee stresses that there are certain people who drain our energy, lower our vibrations, make us feel unhappy, angry, anxious and sometimes sad.

The nutritionist suggests not to interact with people who drain your energy.

“And if you can't help it, let's say they stay in the same house as you, avoid them as much as possible. And if that's not possible, try not to engage with them deeply,” Ms Mukerjee says.

Besides arguing with them or proving your point to them, Ms Mukerjee advises not to “engage with people who drain your energy.”

“You will feel much happier and healthier minus that negative energy,” she says at the end of the video.

Ms Mukerjee notes in the caption that living a healthy life involves more than simply what you eat. It is also “about who you allow into your space,” she writes.

“If you can't avoid them completely, choose not to engage deeply… just preserve your inner calm. Your energy is sacred. Choose wisely where you invest it,” the nutritionist adds.

In a previous Instagram post, Anjali Mukerjee explained that “energy doesn't come only from sleep and supplements.”

“It comes from setting boundaries, standing up for yourself, and minimising the stressors that weigh you down,” she said. As per the nutritionist, one should reclaim their energy by making changes, big or small.

“Seek therapy if needed, change your diet, nourish your body to support your mind,” she added.

Ms Mukerjee also asked to “shift how you handle stress,” and claimed that your reaction to certain situations can “transform your well-being”.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.