Nutritionist Shares Holistic Approach For Improved Gut Health

From occasional indigestion to chronic conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), digestive issues impact a significant portion of the world's population. While medications can provide temporary relief and comfort, natural therapies offer a more holistic and sustainable approach to improve gut health. No, we are not making the claims, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary shares a similar sentiment. In her latest Instagram post, the expert has highlighted the importance of natural remedies to curb digestive problems, instead of relying solely on medicines. She encourages effective alternatives to manage common digestive woes naturally.

Now, let us take a look at some of the suggestions by Rashi Chowdhary:

1. Aloe vera for acid reflux

Aloe vera contains a gel-like substance called mucilage, which soothes the oesophagus and lessens discomfort. Its functions are similar to a cooling gel, In contrast to other antacids, aloe vera does not block stomach acid.

2. Soaked prunes for constipation

Soaked prunes contain a sufficient quantity of sorbitol, a naturally occurring sugar alcohol that softens stool and draws water into the colon, facilitating easy bowel movements. Rashi Chowdhary suggests replacing Isabgol or Dulcolax with soaked prunes.

3. Fennel (saunf) for indigestion

Fennel seeds contain anethole, a substance that helps in releasing trapped gas. In turn it reduces bloating by relaxing the muscles in the stomach and helps to curb stomach spasms.

4. Berberine for SIBO

Antibiotics often disrupt the balance of gut bacteria. Berberine, a natural compound found in plants, has antimicrobial properties that can help remove harmful bacterial overgrowth in the small intestine, especially in cases of SIBO (Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth). However, it's important to consult a doctor before starting any new supplements.

5. L-Glutamine for gut lining

Antihistamines aren't always the best solution for managing sensitivities. The amino acid L-glutamine can be a helpful alternative, it supports gut health by repairing and strengthening the intestinal lining. It might lessen food sensitivity by strengthening the gut lining.

Before you incorporate any such practices or make significant dietary adjustments into your wellness routine, it is mandatory to speak with a healthcare professional.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.