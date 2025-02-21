Nutritionist Shares Protein-Rich Go-To Meals For Busy Days

Maintaining a proper diet while juggling hectic schedules can be challenging. But fret not as nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has come up with the best solution. On Instagram, she dropped a video to reveal her three different go-to meals, which she savours on busy days. In the clip, the nutritionist shares three alternative nutrient-efficient meals that she relishes. Upon being asked ‘what is her go-to meal on a hectic day,' Anjali Mukerjee says, “For me, it is a protein shake and some nuts like walnuts, flax seeds, and almonds.” Highlighting the benefits of the easy-to-prepare dish, she states, “So this gives me a lot of protein, at least 25 grams of protein. This is whey protein. The beauty of whey protein is it gets absorbed very easily and fast. It satiates me, gives me a sense of extreme fullness.”

Anjali Mukerjee also talks about the good fats in the meal. She says, “Along with that if I have some good fats as in nuts and flax seeds and some few raisins, I am fully satisfied.”

The nutritionist adds, “So I carry at least two protein supplements with me on a hectic day and a box of nuts. If this is not available to me, then I will have either a veggie that I will carry from home like a cooked vegetable.” Additionally, Anjali Mukerjee discusses the third alternative protein-rich meal she consumes on a hectic day. She says, “I will have chana sing in a 4:1 proportion - A four times chana and one portion of sing, and that satiates me without any fuss.” These choices revealed her flexible approach to a balanced diet.

In the caption, Anjali Mukerjee asked her followers about their staple meals and addressed certain doubts related to dietary preferences. When one social media user asked, “What about carbs then,” the nutritionist replied, “Carbs are present in raisins, almonds and other dry fruits.”

Another person quizzed, “How about a beetroot carrot orange juice, what is your opinion on this...is it a good option? ” To this, Anjali Mukerjee disclosed, “If you don't have metabolic dysfunction, you can add oranges to your juice.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.