Nutritionist Shares Signs You Might Not Be Nourishing Your Body Properly

One can attain the intensities and outcomes they have been lacking by increasing their intake of the right kinds of food at the right times. Eating too little or the wrong kinds of food is termed as under fuelling. Underfuelling or eating tainted food are two instances of improper food fuelling that can cause a variety of physical and mental issues. Underfuelling can result in brain fog, muscle and hair loss, exhaustion, and feeling cold, according to nutritionist Lovneet Batra's latest Instagram post. A well-balanced diet should give you energy, but if you are still exhausted, you may not be giving your body the proper nutrients.

Here are 6 signs, according to Lovneet Batra

1. Constantly feeling cold

Constantly feeling cold, particularly when it is not cold outdoors, may indicate a number of underlying issues, such as inadequate nourishment or inappropriate fuelling. This could be a sign of a slower metabolism or insufficient calorie intake. Too few calories might slow down your metabolism, making you feel cold all the time.

2. Brittle nails

Improper fuelling, especially vitamin deficits or dehydration, might manifest as brittle nails. Nails that break easily may indicate a deficiency of vital nutrients. One can be deficient in B vitamins, iron, or protein, according to Lovneet Batra.

3. Frequent constipation

Constant constipation can be caused by improper fuelling, specifically a diet deficient in fibre and water. Low intake slows digestion by reducing dietary volume and fibre. Ignoring the desire to void and leading a sedentary lifestyle can further result in harder stools that are more difficult to pass.

4. Mood swings and irritability

Anger and mood swings might result from improper fuelling, which is characterised by nutritional shortages or blood sugar imbalances. Emotional stability and mental health can be impacted by nutritional deficiencies.

5. Tiredness despite adequate sleep

Improper fuelling, underlying medical issues, or poor sleep quality are some of the reasons why people feel exhausted even after getting enough sleep. Feeling exhausted even after getting a good night's sleep may indicate a nutritional deficiency or an imbalance in your diet.

6. Lingering brain fog

Dehydration and inadequate nourishment are two signs of improper fuelling that can cause persistent brain fog, resulting in difficulty concentrating. One might be deficient in iron, B12, and good carbohydrates, which are nutrients that help the brain function.

Addressing energy and wellness, nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggested consuming a variety of nutrients such as carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, and incorporating lean proteins, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables for better health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.