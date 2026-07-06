Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance that's found in every cell of the body. It plays a crucial role in producing hormones, vitamin D, and substances that help digest food. While the body needs cholesterol to function properly, having too much of it can lead to health problems, particularly heart disease. Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is essential for several reasons. High levels of certain types of cholesterol can lead to a buildup of plaques in the arteries, which can cause atherosclerosis. This narrows the arteries and can result in heart disease or stroke. Different types of cholesterol affect your health in many different ways. While High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL) and Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL) are the two types of cholesterol, doctors also check for triglycerides to determine your heart's health.

HDL vs LDL vs Triglycerides: What are the differences?

1. HDL (High-Density Lipoprotein)

Often referred to as good cholesterol, HDL helps transport cholesterol from the bloodstream to the liver, where it can be processed and eliminated. High levels of HDL are associated with a lower risk of heart disease because they help to clear excess cholesterol from the arteries.

2. LDL (Low-Density Lipoprotein)

Known as bad cholesterol, LDL carries cholesterol to cells throughout the body. However, if there is too much LDL in the bloodstream, it can lead to plaque buildup in the arteries. Keeping LDL levels low is important for maintaining cardiovascular health.

3. Triglycerides

These are a different type of fat found in the blood, which the body uses for energy. High levels of triglycerides can also contribute to the risk of heart disease, especially when combined with low HDL or high LDL levels.

Key differences:

Function : HDL carries cholesterol away from the arteries to the liver, while LDL transports cholesterol to cells. Triglycerides serve as an energy source for the body.

: HDL carries cholesterol away from the arteries to the liver, while LDL transports cholesterol to cells. Triglycerides serve as an energy source for the body. Health impact : High levels of HDL are considered protective against heart disease, whereas high levels of LDL and triglycerides are risk factors for cardiovascular problems.

: High levels of HDL are considered protective against heart disease, whereas high levels of LDL and triglycerides are risk factors for cardiovascular problems. Composition: HDL particles are denser and contain a higher proportion of proteins, while LDL is less dense and has a higher fat content.

Why do doctors look at all three?

When a doctor checks your blood, they look at all of these numbers together, called a lipid panel. Having high LDL or high triglycerides is risky on its own. However, the real danger happens when they combine. If you have high LDL, high triglycerides, and low HDL all at the same time, it creates a perfect storm. These three events combined accelerate the buildup of plaques in the arteries. Over time, this makes your blood vessels narrow and raises the risk of heart attacks.

Maintaining healthy cholesterol numbers is crucial for maintaining heart health and preventing diseases. Regular check-ups and healthy lifestyle choices, including diet and exercise, can help keep HDL, LDL and triglyceride levels in check.

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