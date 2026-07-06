Testicular problems are often ignored because many men feel embarrassed discussing intimate health concerns or assume the symptoms will disappear on their own. However, what may seem like a minor issue could sometimes signal a medical emergency or even an early sign of cancer. Prompt evaluation can make a significant difference, helping preserve fertility, prevent complications, and, in some cases, save lives. According to Dr. Manav Suryavanshi, Senior Consultant & Head, Urology, Program Head, Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgery, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, men should never ignore any unusual changes in the testicles, particularly if the symptoms are new, persistent, or worsening. "A painless lump, a sudden swelling, a persistent heaviness or severe testicular pain should not be taken lightly. These symptoms may be due to infection, loss of blood supply or even testicular cancer. A delay in treatment may result in loss of fertility and, in some cases, the loss of the testicle itself. The best decision is to get evaluated early," Dr Suryavanshi adds.

A Painless Lump Could Be An Early Sign Of Testicular Cancer

One of the most important warning signs is a painless lump or swelling in the testicle. Unlike many other conditions, testicular cancer often does not cause pain in its early stages, making it easy to overlook. Although testicular cancer is relatively uncommon, it is the most common cancer in younger men between the ages of 15 and 35. The good news is that when detected early, it is highly treatable and has excellent cure rates.

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Sudden, Severe Pain Needs Immediate Medical Attention

Severe testicular pain that develops suddenly is a medical emergency. It may indicate testicular torsion, a condition in which the spermatic cord twists and cuts off blood supply to the testicle. Without prompt treatment, permanent damage can occur within hours, and the affected testicle may not be salvageable. Anyone experiencing sudden, intense testicular pain should seek emergency medical care immediately.

Swelling And Heaviness May Have Several Causes

Not every testicular symptom indicates cancer, but persistent swelling, discomfort, or a feeling of heaviness should still be evaluated. These symptoms can result from:

Infections such as epididymitis or orchitis

Fluid accumulation around the testicle (hydrocele)

Enlarged veins in the scrotum (varicocele)

Hernias

Benign cysts

While many of these conditions are treatable, delaying medical attention may increase the risk of complications.

Watch For Other Warning Signs

Men should consult a doctor if they notice:

A lump or hard area in either testicle

Swelling or enlargement of the testicle

Persistent heaviness in the scrotum

Sudden or severe testicular pain

Dull ache in the lower abdomen or groin

Changes in the size, shape, or firmness of a testicle

Even if symptoms are painless, they should not be ignored.

Early Diagnosis Can Protect Fertility

Several testicular conditions, including infections and torsion, can affect fertility if left untreated. Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment can help preserve normal testicular function and reduce the risk of long-term complications. Doctors typically diagnose the cause through a physical examination, medical history, ultrasound imaging, and, if required, blood tests.

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Should Men Perform Self-Examinations?

Many urologists recommend that men become familiar with the normal feel and appearance of their testicles so they can identify any new changes. A monthly self-examination after a warm shower, when the scrotal skin is relaxed, can help detect lumps or swelling early. If any abnormality is noticed, it should be evaluated by a healthcare professional rather than being self-diagnosed.

Testicular symptoms are often easy to dismiss, especially when they are painless. However, a lump, swelling, heaviness, or sudden pain can sometimes indicate serious conditions that require urgent treatment. Seeking medical advice early not only improves treatment outcomes but can also help preserve fertility and overall reproductive health. As Dr. Suryavanshi emphasises, early evaluation remains the safest approach whenever unusual testicular symptoms appear.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.