Testicular Cancer In Young Men: 7 Signs You Might Be Missing That Can Help In Early Detection

Testicular cancer is the cancer that begins in the testicles. Also known as tests, testicles are located in the scrotum. The testicles help make sperm and the hormone testosterone. Testicular cancer is one of the most treatable cancers and it usually affects men between 15 and 45 years old. However, there has been a rise in the number of cases. According to the American Cancer Society, about 9,810 new cases of testicular cancer were diagnosed in the United States. Nearly 630 deaths of testicular cancer were reported. It also says that the incidence rate of testicular cancer has been increasing in the US and many other countries for several decades.

Testicular cancer is one of the most treatable cancers when detected early. Knowing the early signs can help you in early detection and better treatment results. Here are some of the signs of testicular cancer.

Symptoms Of Testicular Cancer To Look Out For

1. Painless Lump

This is one of the most important signs wherein a small, painless lump or nodule forms on the testicle. One might feel like a pea or small marble under the skin. This lump stands out because the testicle itself is normally smooth and egg-shaped, so any hard, irregular spot feels different. It usually develops on just one testicle and grows slowly at first, making it easy to miss without regular checks. During a shower, when the scrotum relaxes, gently roll the testicle between your fingers to feel for these changes..

2. Scrotal Swelling

Noticeable swelling or enlargement in the scrotum or one testicle can indicate a growing tumour pressing on surrounding tissues. The affected side might look larger or feel heavier, creating an uneven appearance between the two testicles. This isn't always painful and can mimic a fluid buildup called a hydrocele, but persistent swelling without injury can be sign for medical attention.

3. Heaviness Sensation

A dull sense of heaviness or dragging in the scrotum, similar to carrying extra weight, is a subtle early sign. It feels like the testicles are pulling downward more than usual, often without visible changes at first. This sensation differs from normal fatigue after exercise and tends to linger, prompting you to check for underlying lumps. Paying attention to this vague discomfort can lead to early confirmation.

4. Testicular Pain or Discomfort

While many cases start painless, some men experience aching, sharp pain, or numbness in the testicle or scrotum. This discomfort might come and go, feeling like a mild bruise that doesn't heal, even without an injury. It's less common than lumps but shouldn't be ignored, as it can accompany swelling or signal tumour growth irritating nerves. Unlike muscle strains, it persists and worsens gradually.

5. Lower Abdominal Ache

A persistent dull ache in the lower abdomen, groin, or lower back often radiates from the testicle, mimicking back pain or indigestion. This happens as the tumour grows or affects nearby lymph nodes. It creates referred pain that doesn't respond to rest or over-the-counter remedies. Men might dismiss it as digestive issues, but linking it to scrotal changes through self-exam can reveal the problem early.

6. Breast Tenderness or Growth

In rarer hormone-producing tumours, men notice breast tenderness, sensitivity, or even slight enlargement known as gynecomastia. The cancer can secrete hormones like oestrogen, leading to these feminine-like changes alongside testicular symptoms. This sign might appear early in specific subtypes, making it a red flag when combined with scrotal problems.

7. General Symptoms

If undetected, symptoms like unexplained fatigue, sudden weight loss, severe lower back pain, shortness of breath, or coughing up blood emerge as the cancer spreads to lungs or lymph nodes. Headaches or confusion could indicate brain involvement. These signals towards urgency and focusing on testicular self-exams can help prevent progression to this stage.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.