Routine Sexual Health Check-Ups: What Tests Are Included?

Women's health has long been ignored. Sociocultural taboos, gender inequality, and poor literacy, are major causes of high morbidity. Women in rural India often lack knowledge about reproductive health with a majority of them suffering from untreated gynaecological disorders due to stigma and fear of being judged. This has caused women to ignore all aspects of their health, including mental health, reproductive health and more. To improve women's health, it is important that you consider routine health check-ups and this also includes sexual health check-ups.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Sunita Varma, Senior Director & HOD Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, said, "Routine sexual health check-ups are an important part of a woman's overall health, even if she feels completely well. These check-ups help detect infections, cancers, and other health concerns early, often before symptoms appear. Many women think they only need to visit a gynaecologist when there is a problem, but regular screening helps prevent serious complications in the future."

Routine Sexual Health Tests

A routine sexual health check-up usually starts with a detailed discussion between the doctor and the patient. The doctor may ask about menstrual cycles, sexual activity, contraception use, past pregnancies, vaginal discharge, pain, or any unusual symptoms. This conversation helps decide which tests are necessary.

Pap Smear Test

One of the most common tests included is the Pap smear test. This test checks for early changes in the cells of the cervix (the mouth of the uterus) that could lead to cervical cancer. It is a simple procedure where a small sample of cells is collected from the cervix using a soft brush. Most women aged 21 to 65 years are advised to undergo a Pap smear at regular intervals as recommended by their doctor.

HPV Test

Another important screening is the HPV (Human Papillomavirus) test. HPV is a very common virus that spreads through sexual contact and is the main cause of cervical cancer. The HPV test may be done along with the Pap smear, especially in women above 30 years of age.

STI Test

Tests for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are also commonly included, especially for sexually active individuals. These may include tests for infections such as HIV, syphilis, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, chlamydia, and gonorrhoea. These tests are usually done using blood samples, urine samples, or vaginal swabs. Many STIs do not show symptoms in the early stages, so testing is the only way to detect them.

Pelvic Examination

A pelvic examination is another routine part of the check-up. In this exam, the doctor checks the external and internal reproductive organs to look for infections, growths, swelling, or tenderness. If there are complaints such as abnormal bleeding, pain, or lumps, the doctor may also suggest an ultrasound scan to examine the uterus and ovaries.

For women using contraception, the doctor may review the chosen method and check if it is suitable and safe. Vaccination advice, especially for the HPV vaccine, may also be provided if not taken earlier.

Routine sexual health check-ups usually include consultation, Pap smear, HPV testing, STI screening, pelvic examination, and sometimes ultrasound or additional tests depending on symptoms. "These check-ups are safe, quick, and play a major role in protecting a woman's reproductive and overall health. Women should ideally schedule a sexual health check-up once a year or as advised by their gynaecologist," adds Dr. Varma.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.