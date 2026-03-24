Lymph Node, Bone And Brain TB: The Lesser-Known Faces Of Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is still widely perceived as a disease of the lungs, often associated with chronic cough and breathlessness. However, a significant number of patients never develop noticeable pulmonary symptoms. Instead, the infection quietly spreads to other parts of the body, leading to what is known as extrapulmonary tuberculosis. These forms, affecting lymph nodes, bones, and even the brain, are frequently overlooked and diagnosed late, increasing the risk of serious complications. According to World Health Organisation, around 10.6 million people developed tuberculosis in 2023, with nearly 15 to 20 percent of cases classified as extrapulmonary. In countries like India, the burden is even higher, particularly among children, women, and immunocompromised individuals.

TB Beyond the Lungs: A Hidden Burden

India carries nearly 27 percent of the global tuberculosis burden, reporting over 2.8 million new cases each year. Of these, approximately 20 to 25 percent are extrapulmonary. This translates into several lakh patients annually dealing with forms of TB that are harder to detect and often more damaging in the long run. "Tuberculosis is not just a lung disease. A substantial proportion of patients present with extrapulmonary involvement, and these cases are often missed because their symptoms mimic other illnesses," explains Dr Ravi Shekhar Jha, Director and Unit Head, Pulmonology at Fortis Escorts Hospital Faridabad. He emphasises that delayed diagnosis is one of the biggest challenges, often leading to preventable disability.

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Lymph Node TB: The Most Common Form

Among extrapulmonary cases, lymph node tuberculosis is the most frequently reported. It typically presents as painless swelling in the neck or other areas, which may persist for months. "In many patients, lymph node TB progresses silently. The swelling is usually painless, and people tend to ignore it until it becomes prominent," says Dr Jha. Because patients often feel otherwise healthy, medical consultation is delayed. In India, lymph node TB accounts for nearly one third of all extrapulmonary cases, making it a major yet under-recognised contributor to the disease burden.

Bone TB: When Back Pain Isn't Just Strain

Skeletal tuberculosis, particularly of the spine, is another serious manifestation. Patients usually report persistent back pain, which is often mistaken for muscular strain or age-related degeneration. "Spinal TB is frequently misdiagnosed in its early stages. By the time it is identified, there may already be structural damage to the vertebrae," explains Dr Jha. If untreated, the infection can lead to deformity and, in severe cases, nerve compression resulting in weakness or paralysis. Limited access to early imaging in resource-constrained settings further delays diagnosis in many parts of India.

Brain TB: Rare but Life-Threatening

Tuberculosis affecting the brain, including TB meningitis and tuberculomas, is less common but far more dangerous. It carries a high risk of death and long-term neurological damage, especially in children. "The early symptoms of brain TB often resemble viral infections, such as fever or headache. This overlap leads to critical delays in diagnosis when early treatment could prevent severe outcomes," notes Dr Jha. India reports a significant proportion of global TB meningitis cases, largely due to its overall high TB incidence.

Why Diagnosis Is Often Delayed

Unlike pulmonary TB, extrapulmonary forms are generally not contagious, but they are much harder to detect. There is no cough producing bacteria that can be easily tested, and symptoms often mimic conditions like cancer, autoimmune diseases, or other chronic infections. "Many patients go through multiple consultations before tuberculosis is even considered. This delay can have lasting consequences, especially when vital organs are involved," says Dr Jha.

Recognising the Warning Signs

Awareness remains a key gap. Symptoms such as persistent lymph node swelling, chronic unexplained back pain, prolonged fever, seizures, or unexplained neurological issues should not be ignored, particularly in high-burden regions like India. Early diagnosis and complete treatment can lead to full recovery in most cases. However, delays increase the likelihood of permanent organ damage and disability.

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A Broader Perspective on TB

The larger takeaway is clear. Tuberculosis is not limited to the lungs. It is a systemic infection capable of affecting nearly any organ in the body. As Dr Jha concludes, "Controlling tuberculosis requires a shift in perception. We need to look beyond pulmonary disease and actively identify extrapulmonary forms that often go unnoticed but contribute significantly to the overall burden." Addressing these hidden forms is essential not only for reducing complications but also for strengthening India's fight against one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases.

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