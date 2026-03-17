Meningitis Outbreak UK: 2 Students Die, Several Others Infected; What You Need To Know About The Infection

Two people have died and 11 others have been hospitalised after a meningitis outbreak in Canterbury, Kent. According to a statement from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the outbreak is linked to student populations in the city of Canterbury. According to a report in BBC, "The outbreak is thought to be linked to a nightclub event in the city, with the UKHSA urging anyone who visited Club Chemistry on 5, 6 or 7 March to 'come forward for preventative antibiotic treatment as a precautionary measure'". Reports state that most of the affected individuals are aged between 18 and 21 and most of them are students at the university. A University of Kent spokesperson confirmed that one of the two who died in the outbreak was a student at the university. In a statement, the university said: "The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority.

"We are working closely with public health teams and are in touch with staff and students to ensure they get the advice and support they need." UKSHA has now contacted more than 30,000 students, staff and their families to inform them of the situation. UKSHA spokesperson said that they were arranging antibiotics for some students in the Canterbury area following the outbreak.

Trish Mannes, UKHSA Regional Deputy Director for the South East, in a statement, said, "Meningococcal disease can progress rapidly, so it's essential that students and staff are alert to the signs and symptoms of meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia, which can include a fever, headache, rapid breathing, drowsiness, shivering, vomiting and cold hands and feet.

"Septicaemia can also cause a characteristic rash that does not fade when pressed against a glass," she added. "Students are particularly at risk of missing the early warning signs of meningitis because they can be easily confused with other illnesses such as a bad cold, flu or even a hangover," Mannes said.

What Is Meningitis?

Meningitis is a condition which causes inflammation of the tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that meningitis remains a significant global health threat, and it can be caused by several species of bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites. It can be both infectious or non-infectious in origin and requires urgent medical care, however, in most cases, it happens due to infections. Bacterial meningitis is the most serious type of meningitis and it can be severe and life-threatening. If meningitis is not treated at an early stage, it can lead to death.

Symptoms Of Meningococcal Disease

Some of the common symptoms of meningococcal disease, according to Cleveland Clinic are:

Bright light bothering you

Diarrhoea

Fever

Headache

Nausea and vomiting

Skin rash that looks like dark, discoloured

Stiff neck

Confusion and irritability

Feeling very sleepy

Difficulty walking or staying upright

Grunting and moaning

Joint pain and muscle pain

Loss of appetite

Complications Of Meningitis

The disease can be fatal if affected individuals don't get medical treatment immediately. Sometimes, people may die even with treatment. Some of the complications of meningococcal disease include:

Brain damage

Kidney damage

Loss of limbs

Nerve damage

Total hearing loss

Preventive Measures For Meningitis

WHO says that vaccines offer the best protection against common types of bacterial meningitis. Vaccines can prevent meningitis caused by meningococcus, pneumococcus and Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib). Some of the preventive measures for meningococcal disease are:

Vaccination: Get vaccinated with meningococcal conjugate (MenACWY) at ages 11-12, with a booster at 16. MenB vaccines are recommended for added protection against serogroup B. Vaccines target common strains (A, C, W, Y, B) and are crucial for preteens, teens, and those with health risks like HIV or asplenia.

Get vaccinated with meningococcal conjugate (MenACWY) at ages 11-12, with a booster at 16. MenB vaccines are recommended for added protection against serogroup B. Vaccines target common strains (A, C, W, Y, B) and are crucial for preteens, teens, and those with health risks like HIV or asplenia. Hygiene Practices: Wash hands frequently with soap, especially after bathroom use or before eating. Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands. Do not share drinks, food, utensils, lipsticks, or cigarettes, and cover coughs/sneezes. These habits limit bacterial spread via respiratory droplets.

Wash hands frequently with soap, especially after bathroom use or before eating. Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands. Do not share drinks, food, utensils, lipsticks, or cigarettes, and cover coughs/sneezes. These habits limit bacterial spread via respiratory droplets. Contact Management: Close contacts of cases (household, intimate, or prolonged exposure) need antibiotics like rifampin, ciprofloxacin, or ceftriaxone, ideally within 24 hours. Monitor for symptoms like fever, rash, or stiff neck, and seek medical attention immediately.

Close contacts of cases (household, intimate, or prolonged exposure) need antibiotics like rifampin, ciprofloxacin, or ceftriaxone, ideally within 24 hours. Monitor for symptoms like fever, rash, or stiff neck, and seek medical attention immediately. Lifestyle Tips: Avoid crowded settings during outbreaks, get rest, and stay home if you're sick. No vaccine covers all strains. Infants, adolescents, and immunocompromised individuals are most vulnerable.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.