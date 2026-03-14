Not Just Measles, US Witnesses Rise In Mumps Cases; Know Symptoms, Causes And Prevention Of The Viral Illness

Health authorities in the United States have been reporting a rise in mumps cases. According to a report in CNN, health officials in Maryland have issued an alert after confirming an uptick in mumps cases. The Maryland Department of Health reported 26 cases so far this year as of February 19, including 19 confirmed and seven probable infections. Most of these cases have occurred in adults in the Baltimore area. Nationally, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of late February, 11 jurisdictions have documented 34 cases. With reduction in vaccination rates, vaccine-preventable diseases such mumps and measles are coming back.

The US has also been reporting a rise in measles cases. In January this year, there were reports that the USA is most likely to lose its measles-free designation. Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 2,144 measles cases across 44 states, the most since 1991 and nearly 50 separate outbreaks.

Mumps is a viral illness which is caused by the mumps virus. It usually happens in childhood and is preventable with a vaccine. Read on to know about the symptoms, causes and prevention of the viral illness.

Symptoms Of Mumps

Symptoms of the illness start to show about 2 to 3 weeks after exposure to the virus. Some people may have no symptoms or very mild symptoms. Some of the common symptoms of mumps include:

Mild pain in the front of the neck (salivary glands) or right in front of the ears (parotid glands). Either of these glands may become swollen and sore.

Trouble chewing

Testicle pain and tenderness

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Tiredness

Loss of appetite

Causes Of Mumps

It is usually caused by the mumps virus, which is a type of paramyxovirus. It spreads person to person through direct contact with infected saliva or through respiratory droplets from the infected person's nose, mouth or throat. The infected person can spread the mumps virus by:

Sneezing, coughing or talking

Sharing objects containing infected saliva, such as toys, cups and utensils

Playing sports, dancing, kissing or participating in other activities involving close contact with others

Following groups of people have an increased risk of getting mumps, says Cleveland Clinic.

People with weakened immune systems

People who travel internationally

People who aren't vaccinated against the virus

People living in close quarters, such as college campuses

Complications Of Mumps

Here are some of the complications of mumps, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Meningitis or encephalitis: This is inflammation of the membrane that covers the brain and spinal cord or inflammation of the brain. This can lead to seizures, stroke, or death, in some cases.

This is inflammation of the membrane that covers the brain and spinal cord or inflammation of the brain. This can lead to seizures, stroke, or death, in some cases. Orchitis: This is inflammation and swelling of one or both testicles. This can lower a person's ability to produce sperm. In rare cases, it can cause sterility.

This is inflammation and swelling of one or both testicles. This can lower a person's ability to produce sperm. In rare cases, it can cause sterility. Mastitis: This is inflammation of breast tissue.

This is inflammation of breast tissue. Parotitis: This is inflammation and swelling of one or both parotid glands on the face, in front of the ears.

This is inflammation and swelling of one or both parotid glands on the face, in front of the ears. Oophoritis: This is inflammation of one or both ovaries. In rare cases, this can make it hard for a person to get pregnant.

This is inflammation of one or both ovaries. In rare cases, this can make it hard for a person to get pregnant. Pancreatitis: This is inflammation of the pancreas.

This is inflammation of the pancreas. Deafness: Mumps can cause loss of hearing.

Mumps can cause loss of hearing. Arthritis: this is inflammation of the joints.

this is inflammation of the joints. Thyroiditis: This is the inflammation of the thyroid gland.

Prevention Of Mumps

Mumps is a vaccine-preventable disease. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is a childhood combination vaccine, which provides protection against mumps. Children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine as part of the childhood immunisation schedule. The first dose is given between 12 and 15 months of age and a second dose between the ages of 4 and 6. CDC says that adults who don't have evidence of immunity to mumps should get at least one dose of the MMR vaccine.

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