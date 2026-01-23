Measles Is Back: Why Outbreaks Are Rising Across The World Again

Measles, that ghost from a distant past, is making an unwelcome return, in many countries around the world, including the developed nations. The recent news that the USA is most likely to lose its measles-free designation in 2026 has alarmed public health stakeholders across the world. But what many may have missed is the fact that Mexico too is likely to lose its status as a measles-free country. Clearly, these developments are impossible to ignore, as it is something small enough to render a sophisticated world helpless. We could be staring at a 'Measles Map' indicating regions where the protection of herd immunity has fallen apart today. We could be looking at the next global pandemic, because measles is indeed a deadly contagious viral infection that can spread with international travel just like Covid-19 did.

The Invisible Enemy's Resurgence: How We Got Here

For many years, the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, rubella) has kept a sentinel watch on these dangerous viruses, offering protection not just with a 95 per cent effectiveness for the vaccinated but also through "herd immunity" for those unable to be vaccinated. That wall of immunity has begun to break down slowly now. In the post-COVID years, many regions across countries saw reduced access to routine childhood vaccinations such as MMR, even critically low levels, due to increased strain on over-extended public health facilities overwhelmed by the COVID-19 outbreak. This created conditions where an increasing number of parents couldn't access hospitals for timely vaccinations for their children.

India also reported over 32,000 suspected and confirmed measles cases in late 2022, with Maharashtra, Kerala, Jharkhand, and Gujarat being the hardest hit. Mumbai became the epicentre with its numerous clusters in high-density areas, and the immunity gap caused approximately three million children in India to miss their routine measles vaccine doses because of the pandemic's strain on the healthcare system.

Spartanburg's Shadow: A Glimpse into the 'Red Zone'

To grasp the sobering truth of what the Measles Map of 2026 entails, one need to look no further than Spartanburg County in South Carolina, USA. What began with a small number of sporadic cases quickly mushroomed into a full-blown outbreak, with more than 550 reported cases as of January 2026. Schools were closed, hospitals prepared for overflowing paediatric wards, and people struggled to grasp the alarming rate of virus transmission. The situation in Spartanburg County is anything but unique, and people are hoping this can be contained in other areas included in the red zone on the measles map.

Measles has reared its head in other countries too, including 14,000 reported cases in Indonesia, as well as in Yemen and Pakistan. A worrying aspect is the fact that in 2025, Canada lost its measles elimination status and the USA and Mexico face the same reality in 2026, undoing decades of public health progress.

India needs to brace for this, and cannot sit simply and watch the drama unfold.

Beyond the Rash

Measles is far more than just an itchy rash and a fever. Its true danger lies in what scientists are calling "immunological amnesia", which often gets lost in public discourse. When measles virus infects a child, it doesn't just cause acute illness; it systematically targets and destroys the very cells that form the backbone of the immune system's memory. These are the cells that remember how to fight off other diseases-influenza, pneumonia, even chickenpox.

Measles affects the immune system in such a way that sometimes, even years after recovery, a child is left with a compromised immune system, essentially reverting to an infant-like state of vulnerability. This means children who survive measles in 2026 will likely face a significantly higher risk of succumbing to other common infections for the next two or three years, creating a "secondary health crisis" that public health systems may be ill-equipped to handle.

The Symptoms Of Measles

Measles doesn't start with any visible rash; rather, it is visible in the form of a cold which is often mistaken for the common flu. This cold could also be accompanied by cough, runny nose, and conjunctivitis (red, watery, and light-sensitive eyes). After two or three days of these symptoms starting, tiny white spots may appear inside the mouth along with a fever. About three - five days from the onset of the first symptoms, a rash will appear, usually starting at the hairline or behind the ears, and spreads downward to the neck, trunk, and finally the hands and feet.

For most people, two doses of the MMR vaccine provide permanent, lifelong immunity. You do not need booster shots as an adult, if you have completed the two-dose series.

International Travel Precautions

With major outbreaks expected in 2026 across Europe, Southeast Asia, and parts of the USA, you need to take care of a few things before planning any international travel:

Ensure you have documentation of two doses. If you are unsure, you can either get a "catch-up" dose (it is safe even if you've had one before) or take a blood test to check for antibodies. If traveling with an infant (six-11 months old), they should receive an early dose of the vaccine before leaving. Get vaccinated at least two weeks before departure to allow the body to build immunity. Measles has a long incubation period. Monitor your health for 21 days after returning from an affected country. If you develop a fever and rash while travelling, wear a mask immediately and alert airline staff. Measles is airborne and can stay in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left a room or plane. People who are pregnant or have severely weakened immune systems should consult a doctor before travel, as they cannot receive the live MMR vaccine and are at high risk for complications if exposed.

Drop in MMR vaccinations in countries like the USA have increased measles outbreaks

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Policy Dilemma: More Shots, Less Protection?

There is an interesting shift in policy regarding vaccinations. An advisory board recently generated controversy in recommending an adjustment to the usage of the four-in-one MMRV vaccine (measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella/chickenpox). There have been concerns about a small increase in the risk of febrile seizures in a few children. Recommendations are to have the MMR and Varicella vaccines separately.

On the surface, this might seem like a cautious, patient-centric approach. But in the real world of childhood immunisations where parental compliance is paramount, it's a dangerous gamble. More shots could mean lower compliance as parents, already juggling busy schedules, are significantly less likely to return for two or three separate appointments in place of one convenient combination shot.

The Measles Map of 2026 is an important reminder of broader community responsibility. The struggle against this invisible enemy is not just an individual struggle to protect ourselves; it is also to preserve the vulnerable immunological memory of our children, to preserve the wellness of our communities, and to reclaim our health that we have taken for granted.

(By Dr Anil Kumar Sapare, Head of Pediatrics, Narayana Health City, Bengaluru)

