Measles: All You Need To Know About The MMR Vaccine

MMR stands for measles, mumps and rubella

Measles is a highly contagious airborne disease that can lead to severe consequences and even death. It is caused by a virus that can spread easily if an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. Placing your hands on mouth, nose and eyes after touching an infected surface can also spread the disease. Several parts of the world are currently witnessing measles outbreak including Madhya Pradesh, India. Measles can be effectively prevented by getting vaccinated. Two doses of this vaccination are given to children to ensure immunity and prevention of outbreaks. Read on to learn more about the measles vaccine.

All about vaccination against measles

The MMR vaccine is given to children to prevent the virus spread. MMR stands for measles, mumps and rubella. The MMR vaccine protects against these three diseases. In some countries, children are given MMRV vaccine which protects against measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (chickenpox).

Doses: Children should receive two doses of the MMR vaccine. According to the World Health Organisation, the first dose is usually given at 9 months of age. The second dose should be given around 15-18 months.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unvaccinated adults should get at least one dose of the MMR vaccine. Also, adults who are at a higher risk of getting infected may need two doses. The two doses should be separated by at least 28 weeks.

Who should not get vaccinated?

According to CDC, the following should avoid getting MMR shots:

If you are pregnant or think you might be pregnant.

Someone with a weak immune system due to conditions like cancer, AIDS, etc.

If you have had a blood transfusion recently.

If you are moderately or severely ill, you should wait for the illness to subside.

"Even though a safe and cost-effective vaccine is available, in 2021, there were an estimated 128 000 measles deaths globally, mostly among unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children under the age of 5 years," WHO mentions. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to get children vaccinated to prevent further outbreaks.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.