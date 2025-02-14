Measles Outbreak In Texas: What We Know So Far

Texas is currently witnessing a measles outbreak. The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported 24 cases of the disease as of Tuesday. Of these, 22 infected individuals are children and all of the cases are in unvaccinated residents. Till now, nine patients have been hospitalised. "Due to the highly contagious nature of this disease, additional cases are likely to occur in Gaines County and the surrounding communities," the state agency said on Tuesday.

Measles is a highly contagious infection that can lead to serious health complications. The measles virus spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms of measles

Measles typically begins with symptoms that appear about 10 to 14 days after exposure to the virus. These symptoms include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Sore throat

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

A rash that usually starts at the hairline and spreads downward, eventually covering most of the body

Small white spots inside the cheeks

Importance of vaccination

Measles outbreaks are usually associated with lower vaccination rates. The measles vaccine is one of the best ways to prevent this infection. It is usually given as a combined measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine to children between 12-15 months of age.

The second dose is administered between 4 to 6 years of age. Adults who have never received immunization can also consult their doctors to get their doses.

According to CDC, the two doses are 97% effective against the virus. In some countries, vaccination against chickenpox is also combined with the MMR vaccine.

Other preventive measures include:

Avoid traveling to crowded places during an outbreak to prevent exposure.

Measles can spread via direct contact. Therefore, avoid any contact with infected individuals.

Practicing good hygiene, such as frequent handwashing.

Measles can have serious health implications, and vaccination remains the most effective preventive measure. If you have symptoms, avoid contacting others and seek medical help immediately.

