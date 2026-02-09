Measles Cases In Mongolia Exceed 14,000, School-Aged Children Affected More

The total number of measles cases in Mongolia has increased to 14,123, the country's National Centre for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said on Monday. The majority of new measles infections were among school-age children who had had only one shot of the measles vaccine, the NCCD said in a statement. In view of this, the NCCD advised parents to protect their children from a potentially severe disease by getting them two doses of the measles vaccine. Measles is one of the world's most contagious diseases, spread by contact with infected nasal or throat secretions (coughing or sneezing) or breathing the air that was breathed by someone with measles. The virus remains active and contagious in the air or on infected surfaces for up to two hours. For this reason, it is very infectious. One person infected by measles can generate up to 18 secondary infections, Xinhua news agency reported.

Measles can affect anyone but is most common in children.

Being vaccinated is the best way to prevent getting sick with measles or spreading it to other people. The vaccine is safe and helps your body fight off the virus.

Before the introduction of measles vaccine in 1963 and widespread vaccination, major epidemics occurred approximately every two to three years and caused an estimated 2.6 million deaths each year.

An estimated 107 500 people died from measles in 2023 – mostly children under the age of five years, despite the availability of a safe and cost-effective vaccine.

Symptoms of measles usually begin 10–14 days after exposure to the virus. A prominent rash is the most visible symptom.

Early symptoms usually last 4–7 days. They include: Running nose, cough, red and watery eyes, and small white spots inside the cheeks.

The rash begins about 7–18 days after exposure, usually on the face and upper neck. It spreads over about 3 days, eventually to the hands and feet. It usually lasts 5–6 days before fading.

