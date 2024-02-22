Measles: Know Symptoms And Prevention Tips For This Viral Infection

Common symptoms of measles include cough, fever, red eyes and runny nose

On February 19, health officials from Madhya Pradesh informed that two children had died of suspected measles, and 17 had been infected in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh. A medical team has been deployed to prevent the further spread, the official said. A sharp increase in measles cases has also been observed in European countries since 2023. According to the World Health Organisation, "last year, more than 58,000 people in 41 of the 53 Member States in the Region - straddling Europe and central Asia - were infected with measles, resulting in thousands of hospitalizations and 10 measles-related deaths." Missed measles vaccine has been reported as one of the major reasons behind increasing cases.

Understanding measles, symptoms and prevention

Measles is a viral infection that starts in the respiratory system. It is a highly contagious disease that usually affects children. It can lead to serious illness, complications and even death. Measles affects the respiratory tract and then spreads throughout the body.

Measles can easily spread from infected to healthy individuals.

Symptoms of measles

Common symptoms of measles include cough, fever, red eyes, runny nose, sore throat and white spots inside the mouth.

The most common and classic symptom of measles is a widespread skin rash which commonly starts from the head and slowly spreads to other parts of the body.

These symptoms appear within 10-12 days of exposure to the virus.

How to prevent measles

Vaccinations:

The most effective way to prevent measles is by getting vaccinated. All children must get the MMR vaccine against the disease. In most countries, children are given 2 doses of the vaccine for strong immunity.

According to CDC, the two doses are 97% effective against the virus. In some countries, vaccination against chickenpox is also combined with the MMR vaccine.

Other tips:

During an outbreak, avoid travelling to crowded places to prevent exposure to the infection

Do not ignore the symptoms of measles and seek medical help immediately

Avoid any kind of contact with those who have symptoms of the infection

Washing hands with soap and water frequently can help prevent the spread of the virus

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.