Can Antibodies From Camels Help Develop Dengue Vaccines? Researchers From Mohali Reveal

Dengue remains one of the fastest-growing mosquito-borne diseases worldwide, affecting millions every year. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dengue infections have increased dramatically in recent decades, with nearly half of the world's population now at risk. Scientists across the globe are racing to develop better treatments and vaccines that can protect people from this potentially life-threatening illness. Now, researchers from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali (IISER Mohali) may have discovered an unexpected ally in the fight against dengue, camels. Their research suggests that antibodies produced by camels, called nanobodies, could neutralise the dengue virus and potentially help design future therapies or vaccines.

Camel antibodies are structurally different from typical human antibodies. Because of their extremely small size and high stability, scientists believe they can reach viral targets that conventional antibodies sometimes cannot. The new findings highlight how studying unusual biological systems, from animals to microbes, can open new pathways in medicine. If further research and clinical testing confirm these results, camel-derived nanobodies may become a powerful tool in combating dengue infections.

What Researchers At IISER Mohali Found

Scientists led by immunologist Dr. Sharvan Sehrawat at IISER Mohali identified nanobodies derived from camel immune systems that could neutralise the dengue virus. These miniature antibody fragments showed the ability to target all four major dengue virus serotypes, which is a major challenge in dengue vaccine development.

Dengue is caused by four closely related virus strains, and immunity to one strain does not always protect against the others. This complexity has historically made vaccine development difficult. The camel-derived nanobodies showed promise because they were able to bind strongly to viral proteins and potentially block infection pathways.

Researchers believe that these nanobodies could serve as building blocks for future antiviral treatments or vaccines designed to target multiple dengue strains simultaneously.

Also Read: India Close To Dengue Vaccine: All About The Phase 3 Trials And More

What Makes Camel Antibodies Special?

Unlike humans and most mammals, camels and related species produce a unique type of antibody known as heavy-chain antibodies. The antigen-binding part of these antibodies is extremely small and is called a nanobody.

Nanobodies have several properties that make them particularly valuable in medical research:

Small size, allowing them to penetrate tissues more easily

High stability even in extreme conditions

Ability to bind to hidden or narrow viral targets

Scientific reviews show that nanobodies can remain stable under high temperatures and varying pH conditions, making them useful in therapeutic development. Because of their size and flexibility, nanobodies can access molecular structures that conventional antibodies often cannot reach.

Why Dengue Needs Better Treatments

Dengue is transmitted through infected mosquitoes, primarily the species Aedes aegypti. Symptoms range from mild fever to severe complications such as dengue haemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome.

The World Health Organization estimates that:

About 390 million dengue infections occur annually worldwide

Nearly 100 million people develop symptoms each year

Currently, dengue treatment is mainly supportive, focusing on managing symptoms such as fever, dehydration and bleeding complications. While vaccines exist, they have limitations in terms of eligibility and protection across all virus strains. Scientists therefore continue to explore new strategies to neutralise the virus more effectively.

Nanobodies: A New Tool Against Viruses

Camel nanobodies have already shown promise in fighting other infectious diseases. For example, previous research has demonstrated that camel-derived nanobodies can neutralise viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. These nanobodies can bind tightly to viral proteins and prevent them from infecting human cells.

Because nanobodies can be engineered and produced in laboratories, they are considered promising candidates for next-generation antiviral therapies. In the case of dengue, researchers hope these nanobodies can target viral proteins involved in infection and replication.

Could This Lead To A Dengue Vaccine?

The IISER Mohali findings could influence both antiviral drug development and future vaccine design. Vaccines work by training the immune system to recognise and neutralise pathogens. By identifying specific viral targets using nanobodies, scientists may be able to design more effective vaccine components.

However, experts caution that the research is still in early stages. Before camel-derived nanobody therapies can be used in humans, they must undergo:

Laboratory validation

Animal testing

Clinical trials in humans

This process can take several years to ensure safety and effectiveness.

Also Read: Haryana Issues Tougher Dengue Regulations: The Risk Is Year-Round, Warns Doctor

The Growing Role Of Innovative Immunology

Modern immunology increasingly relies on unconventional sources of biological insight. From snake venom to llama antibodies, unusual molecules found in nature are helping scientists develop new medicines.

Camel nanobodies are especially promising because they are easier to engineer and modify in laboratories compared with traditional antibodies. If further studies confirm their effectiveness against dengue, these molecules could become part of a new generation of antiviral therapies for dengue and other viral infections.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.