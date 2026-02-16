Haryana Issues Tougher Dengue Regulations: The Risk Is Year-Round, Warns Doctor

Haryana has notified amended epidemic disease regulations to curb vector-borne illnesses such as dengue, empowering authorities to impose penalties for non-compliance with anti-mosquito measures. The move comes amid growing concern that dengue is no longer confined to the monsoon season. Similar alerts have emerged from other states in recent months, signalling a shift in how India must approach dengue prevention, not as a seasonal response, but as a year-round strategy. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dengue is one of the fastest-growing mosquito-borne viral infections globally, with cases rising dramatically over the past two decades. India already carries a significant dengue burden, and climate variability is altering transmission patterns.

Dr. Ajay Agarwal, Chairman, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Noida says the traditional understanding of dengue seasonality is outdated. "For most, dengue still sits in a mental box labelled 'monsoon problem'," he explains. "But in recent years, this once-reliable timeline has begun to blur."

With warmer winters, increased mosquito survival, and the added threat of severe secondary infections, dengue's risk profile is changing, and public health systems are adapting in response.

From Monsoon Disease To Year-Round Threat

Historically, dengue cases in India peaked between July and November. "Public awareness and prevention efforts were largely concentrated around these months," says Dr. Agarwal. "And once the calendar turned to December, vigilance tended to fade."

However, recent data suggest otherwise. Kerala reported hundreds of dengue cases even in January 2026, while northeastern states issued advisories warning of continued transmission during winter months. The National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control notes that dengue transmission depends heavily on temperature, rainfall and humidity, factors now fluctuating beyond traditional patterns due to climate change.

How Rising Temperatures Are Fuelling Dengue

"Rising temperature is a primary driver behind the changing dengue patterns in India," Dr. Agarwal explains. The dengue-carrying mosquito, Aedes aegypti, thrives in warm environments. Temperature affects:

How quickly mosquitoes mature

How often they bite

How efficiently the virus replicates inside them

Studies cited by the World Health Organization show that even a 1 degree Celsius rise in temperature can significantly increase dengue transmission risk in tropical regions.

"Warmer winter temperatures are leading to higher rates of dengue transmission," Dr. Agarwal says. "By February, conditions across much of North India are no longer hostile to mosquitoes." Climate assessments from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have also warned that vector-borne diseases are expanding their geographic and seasonal range due to global warming.

The Hidden Danger Of Repeat Infections

Dengue is caused by four closely related virus types (serotypes), all circulating in India. Infection with one type gives lifelong immunity to that specific strain, but only short-term protection against the others.

"This cross-immunity can be as short as six weeks," Dr. Agarwal explains. "This means a person can get dengue more than once, sometimes within the same year." The danger escalates during a second infection with a different serotype. According to WHO, antibodies from the first infection may paradoxically worsen the second infection through a mechanism known as antibody-dependent enhancement.

"As a result, more cells get infected, the virus multiplies faster, and the amount of virus in the blood increases," Dr. Agarwal says. "Severe forms such as dengue haemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome are 15 to 80 times more common in secondary infections." This makes continuous exposure, particularly in regions with year-round transmission, a serious concern.

No Cure, Only Supportive Care

There is currently no specific antiviral treatment that cures dengue. Management focuses on hydration, monitoring platelet counts, and preventing complications. The WHO classified dengue as a Grade 3 emergency in 2023, signalling the highest level of concern regarding its global spread.

"With the disease becoming more complex, its favourable environment expanding, and treatment options being limited, prevention is critically important," Dr. Agarwal stresses.

Why Haryana's Regulations Matter

Haryana's amended epidemic regulations aim to strengthen mosquito control enforcement, including penalties for stagnant water and breeding sites in residential and commercial premises.

Such measures align with WHO's integrated vector management strategy, which emphasises:

Community participation

Environmental management

Strong surveillance systems

Inter-sectoral coordination

India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also repeatedly stressed year-round source reduction, not just seasonal fogging drives. "If dengue no longer waits for the rains, our prevention efforts should not either," Dr. Agarwal says.

What Families Should Do Year-Round

Eliminate standing water weekly, during all seasons

Use mosquito repellents and window screens

Seek medical care early for high fever, severe headache or body pain

Be especially cautious if previously infected

Understanding the risk of secondary infections is crucial, particularly in urban areas with dense mosquito populations

Dengue in India is evolving. Rising temperatures, extended mosquito breeding seasons and the biological risks of repeat infections are reshaping the threat landscape. Regulatory steps such as Haryana's amended epidemic rules reflect a recognition that dengue control must be continuous, not seasonal. As Dr. Agarwal puts it: "Staying alert throughout the year should become common practice. It is essential in adapting to a new reality where dengue is always around, even when we least expect it."

