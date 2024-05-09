Mumps Vaccine: Here's What You Need To Know About The MMR Vaccine

Children are given two doses of the MMR vaccine.

Cases of mumps, a contagious viral infection, are rising in Delhi over the past few weeks. Previously, in March 2024, Kerala also reported a sharp surge in mumps cases. Mumps is a viral illness that causes pain and swelling in the saliva-making glands called the parotid glands. Swelling and pain on one or both sides of the face, fever, ear ache, headache, body ache, weakness and loss of appetite are a few common symptoms of mumps. Getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent mumps and the complications associated with the illness. Here, let's know more about the mumps vaccine and other ways to prevent mumps.

The MMR vaccine: Know more about it

A combined MMR vaccine which protects against measles, mumps and rubella is given to children.

"The mumps vaccine is used to reduce the burden of disease caused by the mumps virus and its severity. It comes in a combination with measles and the rubella vaccine known as the MMR vaccine," says Dr. Himanshu Batra, Consultant - Pediatrics at Manipal Hospital.

Number of doses and their timings:

Children are given two doses of the MMR vaccine.

"The MMR vaccine is given at nine months of age and is again repeated at 15 months of age. A third dose has also been added since last year, between four and six years of age," Dr. Batra adds.

Have you missed your dose?

"Those who have missed the MMR vaccine initially in early childhood can be given it at any age," Dr, Batra clarifies.

Other tips to prevent mumps:

Avoid travelling, going to school or meeting people if you've been experiencing mumps symptoms.

Wash your hands with soap and water to prevent the spread.

Cover your face while coughing or sneezing.

(Dr. Himanshu Batra, Consultant - Pediatrics at Manipal Hospital, Dwarka)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.