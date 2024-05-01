Mumps Outbreak In Delhi: FolLow These Preventive Measures To Stay Safe

Mumps is a viral illness that usually targets the saliva-making glands called the parotid glands

Delhi is witnessing a rise in mumps cases over the past few weeks. Mumps is a contagious viral infection that usually affects children. Previously, in March 2024, Kerala also reported a sharp surge in mumps cases. Mumps is a viral illness which can affect any part of the body but it usually targets the saliva-making glands called the parotid glands. These glands are present on each side of the face. The infection causes pain and swelling in the glands.

As mumps cases are on the rise, read on to know more about this viral illness to keep your children safe.

Mumps: Symptoms, preventive measures and more

Signs and symptoms of mumps include:

Swelling on one or both sides of the face

Pain and tenderness around swelling, near the face, jawline and ears

Fever

Ear ache

Body ache

Headache

Weakness

Loss of appetite

These symptoms appear 2 weeks after getting infected. High fever and swelling of the glands follow over the next few days.

Tips to prevent mumps

Mumps infection can transfer from one to another via direct contact or through saliva or airborne droplets of an infected person. Here are some ways that can help prevent the spread:

1. Get vaccinated: The combined MMR vaccine which protects against measles, mumps and rubella should be given to children. Children are given two doses of this vaccine.

2. Avoid travelling when sick: If you've been experiencing symptoms of mumps, avoid going to school and meeting other people.

3. Practice hand hygiene: Regular hand washing with soap and water can help prevent the spread.

4. Cover your face: While coughing or sneezing, cover your face so that the infection does not spread.

There is no treatment for mumps. Medication helps reduce symptoms and relieve pain. Seek medical help immediately if your child is experiencing the above-mentioned symptoms.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.