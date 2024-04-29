Mumps Outbreak In Delhi, Other States? Check Symptoms

Mumps is a contagious viral infection

Mumps is resurging in India, with health authorities in Delhi and the neighbouring National Capital Region (NCR) reporting a significant increase in mumps cases in recent weeks. The contagious viral infection primarily affects children and young adults from ages 18 to 25.

Dr Kiran Agarwal, the chairperson of Indian Academy of Pediatrics in Delhi, spoke to NDTV saying that there have been 3-5 cases of mumps in children reported every day since the past 7-9 months. She labelled it an “outbreak”.

What is mumps?

Mumps is a contagious viral infection that primarily affects the salivary glands, causing them to swell. It is caused by the mumps virus and typically spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing, sneezing, or talking.

Mumps: Symptoms

Mumps is recognised by puffy cheeks and a tender, swollen jaw, caused by swollen salivary glands under the ears, known as parotitis, according to Dr Agarwal and the CDC.

Other symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite. These symptoms typically appear 16-18 days after infection, with an incubation period ranging from 12 to 25 days.

While some may experience mild symptoms like a cold or even no symptoms at all, others may develop more severe complications.

Mumps: Precautions

A person is most contagious a few days before symptoms develop and for a few days after that. Mumps spreads like regular colds and flu, through infected droplets of saliva that are inhaled or picked up from surfaces or transferred into the mouth or nose, as per the National Health Services (NHS).