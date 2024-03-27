Mumps Outbreak In Kerala: Know Symptoms, Treatment Options And More

The mumps virus replicates in the upper respiratory tract

Mumps, a contagious viral disease that usually affects children has been spreading in Kelara over the past few months. As of March 10, the state reported 11,467 cases in the last few months and Kerala continues to witness a surge in mumps cases. The Disease Control Centre had also asked to focus on the Malappuram district and other northern regions of Kerala.

Mumps: Symptoms, transmission, prevention and more

Mumps is a viral illness that usually affects the glands on each side of the face. However, mumps can affect any part of the body but mostly affects the saliva-making glands called the parotid glands. After being infected, these glands can swell and may become tender and painful.

Symptoms of mumps

Some common symptoms of mumps include:

Swelling on one or both sides of the face

Pain and tenderness around swelling, near the face, jawline and ears

Ear ache

Body ache

Headache

Low-grade fever

Loss of appetite

Weakness

Symptoms usually show up within 2 weeks of exposure to the virus. High fever and swelling of the glands follow over the next few days.

Transmission

The mumps virus replicates in the upper respiratory tract and can transmit from one person to another via direct contact or through saliva or airborne droplets of an infected person.

Vaccination for prevention

Getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent mumps and the complications associated with the illness.

The vaccine against mumps is included in the combination MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) or MMRV (measles-mumps-rubella-varicella) vaccine.

Treatment

There is no specific medication for mumps. Treatment helps relieve pain and other symptoms. For better recovery, it is crucial to rest well. Individuals must seek medical help to manage symptoms, drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated, eat foods that are easy to chew, use ice packs to control swelling and avoid foods and drinks that may cause more pain in the salivary glands.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.