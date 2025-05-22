Measles Scare After Shakira's Concert: Signs and Symptoms Of This Highly Contagious Disease

The New Jersey Department of Health has cautioned individuals who attended Shakira's concert on May 15 of a possible exposure to measles. The officials have confirmed that an infected person attended the show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, raising concerns about potential exposure among thousands of fans.

According to the statement issued by the New Jersey Department of Health, anyone who visited MetLife stadium between 7:30 p.m. on May 15 and 1:00 a.m. on May 16 could have been exposed to the highly contagious virus. If infected, individuals may develop symptoms until June 6, 2025. However, no new cases have been reported until now.

Health officials have also urged those who attended the concert to seek medical help if they notice any symptoms.

Measles, its symptoms and transmission

Measles, also called rubeola is a highly contagious illness. It typically affects the respiratory tract and then spreads to other parts of the body. Measles is a serious airborne disease which can lead to complications and even death.

How it spreads

Measles is highly contagious, which means it spreads easily from person to person. It's an airborne disease, which means it spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, sneezes or talks. These infected droplets can also land on surfaces which can infect you if you touch contaminated surfaces and then touch your mouth, nose or eyes.

The virus can live in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours.

What are the symptoms of measles?

The most common and classic symptom of measles is a widespread skin rash which commonly starts from the head and slowly spreads to other parts of the body.

Other symptoms include:

Cough

Fever

Red eyes

Runny nose

Sore throat

White spots inside the mouth

Muscle pain

Headache

Digestive issues like diarrhea, stomach pain and vomiting

These symptoms appear within 10-12 days of exposure to the virus. However, these symptoms don't appear all at once. Fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes may appear first. Two-three days later one may notice white spots inside the mouth followed by a rash around 3-5 days after the initial symptoms.

Prevention

Unvaccinated individuals are at a higher risk of catching the virus. Measles outbreaks are usually associated with lower vaccination rates. The measles vaccine is one of the best ways to prevent this infection. It is usually given as a combined measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine to children between 12-15 months of age. According to CDC, the two doses are 97% effective against the virus.

Adults who have not been vaccinated can speak with their doctors to get vaccinated.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.