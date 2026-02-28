Want To Increase Testosterone? Nutritionist Shares 5 Foods That Boost Testosterone Naturally

Hormones play a big role in how we feel every day. From energy and mood to muscle strength and metabolism, everything is linked to hormone balance. Testosterone is often talked about in the context of men's health, but it is important for women, too. Low levels can affect energy, stamina, mood and overall well-being. The good news is that your diet can support healthy testosterone levels in a natural way.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has posted on Instagram about foods that can help increase testosterone naturally. She shares a simple list and explains how adding the right nutrients to your plate can make a big impact.

Here is what she suggested:

1. Egg yolks

Egg yolks are packed with vitamin D. This nutrient helps boost testosterone levels and supports overall hormone balance. As the health expert points out, most of the vitamins and minerals are in the yolk, not the white. So if you are skipping yolks, you might be missing out on important nutrients.

2. Cashews

Cashews are rich in zinc. Zinc is essential for testosterone production and helps regulate hormone levels. Even a small handful daily can support your body's natural process. They are easy to add to snacks, salads or even smoothies.

3. Pomegranates

This bright fruit is full of antioxidants. Antioxidants help fight inflammation in the body. Studies show that drinking pomegranate juice daily can improve testosterone levels. It can also support heart health by reducing blood pressure and improving circulation.

4. Leafy greens

Spinach, kale and Swiss chard are high in magnesium. Magnesium plays a key role in testosterone production. It also helps reduce oxidative stress, which can negatively impact hormone levels. Adding a generous portion of greens to your meals can make a difference over time.

The takeaway is simple. You do not always need supplements to support your hormones. Small food changes can help. Adding egg yolks, nuts, fruits and greens to your daily meals can support testosterone naturally and improve overall health. Consistency is key. Eat smart, stay active and let your diet work for you.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.