Nutritionist Shares Eating Habits To Boost Reproductive Health And Hormonal Balance

When it comes to reproductive health, what you eat plays a huge role. Eating the right foods can boost your fertility as well as help in balancing hormones. In a conversation with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary shared the inside scoop on smart eating habits that support reproductive health. These habits are backed by science and easy to incorporate.

Tips to Improve Reproductive Health

1. Eat fat first to stabilise blood sugar

Start your day with fat. The nutritionist recommended eating a high-fat nut, such as macadamia, brazil or walnut. "So many women have these hormonal problems. You cannot balance your hormones without balancing your blood sugars," she added.

2. Hit your daily protein intake

Protein and fat for breakfast are important. "Eat your eggs, eat your lentils if you're vegetarian. Have a protein shake. You need a minimum of 20 to 30 grams of protein," Rashi said.

3. Improve your fibre-to-carb ratio

A fibre and carb-rich diet helps regulate insulin levels and hormonal balance. "Whenever you're eating carbs, you have to have an equal amount of sabzi with it. The ratio has to be one is to one, minimum. Make it one to two or one to three if you feel like you want to lose a lot of weight. Every Indian woman needs around 80 grams of protein," she shared.

4. Eat earlier dinners

The most rewarding but the hardest thing to do, is to finish your dinner by 5: 30. Shifting to an earlier dinner aligns your eating habits with your body's circadian rhythm, which positively impacts your hormonal balance and metabolic health.

5. Clear your emotional gunk

It refers to the process of identifying and releasing suppressed emotions, chronic stress and toxic mental patterns that can physically impact your health. If you are not processing your emotions, they are going to transfer into a health concern.

"The real starting point isn't another supplement. It's a gut reset based on your individual inflammation levels," Rashi concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.