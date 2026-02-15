Planning A Baby This Year? Nutritionist Recommends Foods That Support Reproductive Health

Food plays a major role in improving the body's reproductive health. From maintaining healthy lifestyle habits to eating a clean diet, an individual's overall fitness is closely linked to fertility. Nutritionist Palak Nagpal, in an Instagram post, suggests foods for both men and women that support reproductive health.

“Are you planning for a baby this year?” she asks, while emphasising that "intelligent nutrition", focusing on food quality and absorption, is key to a healthy pregnancy journey. She shares that these nutrient-dense whole foods can support reproductive health by balancing hormones, improving egg and sperm quality, and regulating ovulation. Check out the foods below –

Fertility-Maxing Superfoods For Females

The nutritionist shares a list of foods for women, focusing on egg quality, ovulation, implantation, hormone balance, and inflammation control. These are –

Nutrient-Dense Staples: Ghee, whole eggs, and homemade A2 curd that provide essential fats and proteins. Plant-Based Sources: Green leafy vegetables, amla, and whole moong dal, which provide antioxidants, iron, and folate. Healthy Fats and Fibre: Walnuts and pumpkin seeds, which are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids and zinc. Hydration: Seasonal fruits and coconut, which provide ample hydration to the body.

In the same post, Palak Nagpal shares that besides eating enough healthy fats daily, such as egg yolk, nuts, and ghee, women also need to follow certain lifestyle habits, which are as follows –

Consuming fermented foods to support gut health

Avoiding extreme dieting or fasting

Choosing hot infusions over iced drinks

Limiting caffeine

Avoiding alcohol

Stabilising blood sugar

Managing stress through meditation, journaling, therapy, and other activities

Incorporating strength training regularly

Fertility-Maxing Superfoods For Males

Palak Nagpal also shares a list of superfoods to enhance male fertility.

Nutritional Foods: She suggests foods such as fatty fish, which provide omega-3 fatty acids for hormone production, along with ghee, eggs, curd, pickles and dark chocolate, which offer other essential nutrients. Natural Sources: The nutritionist recommends ashwagandha, pumpkin seeds (rich in zinc), various fruits and green leafy vegetables, dates, amla, moong dal and coconut – all contributing to overall metabolic and reproductive health.

For men, she also shares a list of lifestyle habits recommended to support energy metabolism and healthy sperm production. These are –

Limiting alcohol

Avoiding smoking and vaping

Sleeping 7–9 hours consistently

Avoiding tight underwear

Not keeping laptops on the lap

Consuming enough healthy fats like ghee, nuts, and coconut

Lifting weights instead of relying solely on cardio

Avoiding plastic bottles and other endocrine disruptors

Eating a diet rich in healthy carbs and fibre, such as sweet potatoes, greens, and sabzi

Eating seasonal vegetables and fruits

According to Palak Nagpal, food choices are just as essential as consistent lifestyle habits. While these superfoods can provide immense support for overall health, both parents should ensure they maintain a nutritious diet if planning to have a baby soon.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.