7 Yoga Asanas That Are Safe For Women During Pregnancy

Pregnancy is a sensitive time and it is important for individuals to be extremely careful. Staying physically active during pregnancy is important and can be beneficial as it helps to prevent certain conditions. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that pregnant women recommend 150 minutes of moderate exercise every week. However, it is important to do it under expert supervision because doing the wrong activities can do more harm than good.

There are exercises that are beneficial during pregnancy, which also includes certain yoga asanas. Yoga during pregnancy can help ease discomforts like back pain, swelling and fatigue, improve flexibility, circulation and prepare the body for labour. Here are some yoga asanas that can be done by women during pregnancy.

Yoga asanas that are safe during pregnancy

1. Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips. Inhale to drop the belly toward the floor, lifting the tailbone and chest for Cow pose, then exhale to round the spine upward, tucking the chin for Cat pose. This flowing movement helps to massage the spine, relieves tension in the lower back that intensifies with a growing belly, and improves flexibility in the vertebrae strained by postural shifts during pregnancy. Repeat 8-10 cycles slowly, syncing your breath with your movements.

2. Child's Pose (Balasana)

Kneel on the mat with big toes touching and knees wide apart to accommodate the belly. Then fold forward with arms extended or resting alongside the body and lower forehead to the floor or a pillow. For better comfort in later trimesters, place a bolster under the torso. This pose helps to stretch the hips, thighs, and lower back, reducing the tightness from weight gain. It also calms the nervous system by activating the parasympathetic response, helping combat nausea, insomnia, and anxiety.

3. Butterfly Pose (Baddha Konasana)

Sit tall with the soles of the feet together, keeping the knees outward like butterfly wings, and clasp hands around the feet or place them on the knees. For a reclined variation, lie on a stack of pillows with feet elevated. Gently flap the knees up and down or press them toward the floor with elbows for a deeper stretch. This pose opens the pelvis and inner thighs, which is crucial for smoother labour by increasing flexibility in the sacroiliac joints. It also improves blood flow to the reproductive organs, reduces sciatic pain, and reduces fatigue in the legs. Practice for 2-5 minutes.

4. Warrior II Pose (Virabhadrasana II)

Step feet wide apart, turn the front toes forward and back heel perpendicular, then bend the front knee directly over the ankle while extending arms parallel to the floor, looking over the front hand. This standing pose helps to strengthen the legs, glutes, and core, without compressing the abdomen. It also improves stamina as the body's center of gravity shifts forward. The asana also builds balance and focus, countering the wobbliness that is common in the second and third trimesters. Hold each side for 30-60 seconds.

5. Triangle Pose (Trikonasana)

Stand in a wide position, and turn one foot forward and the other slightly in, then hinge at the hips to reach the front hand toward the shin, block, or floor, extending the top arm skyward. This stretch elongates the sides of the torso, reducing rib cage compression, backaches, and digestive sluggishness from the uterus pressing on organs. It stimulates abdominal organs for better digestion, while the arm position boosts mood through improved posture. Practice 5 breaths per side.

6. Garland Pose (Malasana)

Squat with feet flat on the mat, toes turned out, knees tracking over toes, and bring the palms together in prayer at the chest. Place a block under the hips if squatting fully feels difficult. This deep squat helps to strengthen the pelvic floor, ankles, and thighs, mimicking the natural birthing position. It also massages the digestive tract, preventing constipation, and opens the hips for labour. Hold for 1-2 minutes with a long spine, using wall support for stability.

7. Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani)

Sit sideways next to a wall, swing legs up as you lower onto your back, scooting hips close so your legs rest vertically against the wall. This pose drains fluid from swollen feet and legs, alleviating varicose veins and heaviness from increased blood volume. It reduces strain on the lower back and calms the mind by reversing gravitational pull on the pelvis, helping you get better sleep. Rest for 5-10 minutes, eyes closed in meditation.

These yoga asanas should be done mindfully with modifications, using props like bolsters, blocks, or pillows, and avoiding deep twists, inversions, or lying flat on the back after the first trimester. Start slowly, listen to your body and consult a yoga instructor or doctor who can help you according to the stage of your pregnancy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.