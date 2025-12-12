7 Yoga Asanas To Warm Up And Energise Your Body

Exercising regularly is very important because it helps to keep you healthy. Not just that, it also helps in weight management, preventing chronic diseases and more. Therefore, some form of physical activity should be a part of your daily routine. But exercising is just not enough. You will also have to keep a check on your injury, recovery and other aspects.

To avoid any sort of injury, it is important that you warm up before any form of exercise. Warming up also helps to energise the body while also helping in recovery after your workout session. While there are several workouts that you can do as warm-up exercises, there are also some yoga asanas that can be extremely beneficial. Here are some yoga asanas that can help to warm up and energise your body.

Yoga asanas to warm-up your body

1. Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

Start in a tabletop position on hands and knees, keeping your wrists under shoulders and knees under hips. Inhale deeply, lift the chest and tailbone upwards in a Cow pose while looking forward. Exhale completely to round the spine upward, drawing your chin to chest and tucking in your tailbone. Do this for 10-12 rounds, moving easily between each breath cycle. This asana helps to reduce morning stiffness, massages internal organs and sets the tone for your workout.

2. Chair Pose (Utkatasana)

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, bend knees like you're about to sit on an invisible chair. Keep your thighs parallel to the floor. Extend your arms upwards, with palms facing, fingers spread and looking forward. Hold this pose for 45-60 seconds or 5-8 deep breaths. This pose benefits the lower body; quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings and also the core. It helps strengthen the ankles, and knees.

3. Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Start in a plank position, then hinge at hips to lift the tailbone, forming an inverted V with straight legs and arms. Press palms firmly into the mat, keeping the fingers spread wide and relax your head between arms. Hold this pose for 8-10 breaths, and then release. This pose provides the brain with fresh and oxygenated blood, helping get rid of fatigue and improving alertness.

4. Eagle Pose Variation (Arms and Standing)

Stand and cross right thigh over left. Keep your right foot behind the left calf if flexible. For arms, cross right under left, bend elbows and keep your palms together, lifting your forearms. Sink your hips slightly, look straight at one point and hold this position for 30 seconds. This pose helps to sharpen your focus and provide your upper-body energy.

5. Warrior II Pose (Virabhadrasana II)

Step your right foot forward into a wide lunge, bent right knee directly over ankle at 90 degrees, keep your left leg straight and heel grounded. Then extend arms parallel to the floor, with the right one forward and the left one back. Turn your head to gaze over your right fingertips. Hold this pose for 45 seconds each side, breathing steadily. This pose helps to build strength, tone legs, open hips and chest, and stimulate the abdominal organs for better digestion.

6. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana)

Lie on your back, with feet hip-width, knees bent, and soles firm on the mat. Inhale to press feet and arms down, lifting hips upwards until shoulders, hips, and knees align. Keep your hands on the sides for better support. Hold this pose for 40-60 seconds. This pose helps to stimulate the thyroid and adrenals, boosting metabolism and helping in hormonal balance. It is also beneficial for the glutes, hamstrings and spine.

7. Standing Forward Fold (Uttanasana)

Keep your feet wide, fold forward from hips and keep your hands on the floor or shins. Then place your right hand on the left shin or floor and lift your left arm upwards, while twisting the torso open. Keep your left elbow outside the right knee. Lengthen the spine while inhaling and twist while exhaling for 5 breaths; and then switch sides. This pose benefits the hamstrings while the twisted movement wrings out toxins from spine and organs. It also helps to calm the mind while keeping you alert.

