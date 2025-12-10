Can You Lose Weight Quickly? Follow These 9 Tips For Sustainable Results

Weight loss is a common goal for many people in today's fast-paced world. While eating right and exercising regularly can help shed kilos, many individuals seek quick solutions to achieve their weight-loss goals. Recently, in a bizarre incident in China, 28-year-old woman paid US$130 for a weight-loss treatment package that promised a loss of 3.5 kg per injection. Unfortunately, after receiving the shot, the woman experienced severe complications, including vomiting blood.

Quick weight loss may seem convenient, but it is not the safest way to maintain a healthy body weight. Various dietary trends and intense exercise routines have gained attention as quick solutions to obesity and being overweight. Although it is possible to lose weight rapidly through extreme dietary changes, crash diets, or intense exercise regimens, such approaches are often not sustainable and can be harmful to health in many ways.

Some common side effects of quick weight loss include:

Nutritional deficiencies: Crash diets that restrict essential nutrients can lead to deficiencies affecting overall health. This can result in issues like fatigue, hair loss, weakened immune function, and more.

Crash diets that restrict essential nutrients can lead to deficiencies affecting overall health. This can result in issues like fatigue, hair loss, weakened immune function, and more. Muscle loss: Rapid weight loss typically results in the loss of both fat and lean muscle mass. Losing muscle can reduce metabolic rate, making it harder to maintain weight loss in the long term.

Rapid weight loss typically results in the loss of both fat and lean muscle mass. Losing muscle can reduce metabolic rate, making it harder to maintain weight loss in the long term. Slow metabolism: Extreme calorie restriction can slow down metabolism as the body tries to conserve energy. This can make it challenging to lose weight in the future or maintain weight loss.

Extreme calorie restriction can slow down metabolism as the body tries to conserve energy. This can make it challenging to lose weight in the future or maintain weight loss. Gallstones: Studies indicate that losing weight too quickly can increase the risk of gallstones, which form when the body metabolises fat too rapidly.

Studies indicate that losing weight too quickly can increase the risk of gallstones, which form when the body metabolises fat too rapidly. Psychological effects: Quick weight loss methods or highly restrictive diets promote unhealthy behaviours and induce feelings of guilt or shame regarding eating.

Quick weight loss methods or highly restrictive diets promote unhealthy behaviours and induce feelings of guilt or shame regarding eating. Fatigue and irritability: Inadequate nutrition and extreme exercise can lead to physical exhaustion and irritability, making it difficult to complete day-to-day tasks.

Tips for sustainable weight loss

To avoid these and many other long term side effects, it is vital to focus on losing weight in a sustainable manner. Here are some tips you must try.

1. Set realistic goals

Aim for a gradual weight loss at a healthy and sustainable rate that allows your body to adjust.

2. Eat a balanced diet

Focus on a nutrient-rich diet that includes a variety of whole foods. Incorporate fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats to ensure optimal nutrient intake.

3. Portion control

Be mindful of portion sizes to prevent overeating. Utilising smaller plates or measuring servings can help manage intake without feeling deprived.

4. Exercise regularly

For effective weight loss, you must burn more calories than you consume, and exercise can help you do so. Incorporate both aerobic (cardio) and strength training exercises into your weekly routine. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity each week and strength training on 2 or more days.

5. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Sometimes, thirst is mistaken for hunger, leading to unnecessary calorie intake.

6. Practice mindful eating

Avoid distractions, such as phones or television, and pay attention to hunger and fullness cues. This simple practice helps avoid overeating.

7. Avoid fad diets

Steer clear of diets that promise quick fixes. Instead, adopt lifestyle changes that you can maintain over the long term.

8. Sleep well

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Lack of sleep can disrupt hormones that regulate appetite, leading to weight gain.

9. Track your progress

Keeping a food diary or using apps to track your intake and exercise can help you stay accountable and motivated.

Losing weight can be an exhausting and overwhelming journey. However, by focusing on overall health rather than rapid weight loss, you can achieve your goals without your relationship with food and your body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.