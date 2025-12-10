Chinese Woman Vomits Blood, Suffers Severe Reaction After Taking Weight-Loss Injections

A 28-year-old woman from China paid US$130 for a weight-loss treatment package that promised a 3.5kg loss per shot, according to South China Morning Post (SCMP). However, after taking the injection, the woman from Suzhou, Jiangsu province, experienced severe complications, including vomiting blood.

The report mentioned that the woman, identified as Chen, saw the advertisement for the weight loss jabs on her friend's social media post. She then paid 900 yuan (US$130) for three injections, which was the full treatment package.

Also Read | 10-Year-Old Kidnapped Syrian Boy Found Alive After Being Buried Under Rocks

As per the report, she injected only half the recommended dose, but still suffered side effects. She lost 5kg in four days but soon developed symptoms, including green and yellow vomit, indicating bile and stomach lining damage.

Chen's condition deteriorated, and she vomited blood. She was also hospitalised, and the doctors warned that her system had suffered considerable damage, and she was advised to wait at least a year before attempting to conceive.

Here's What She Said

"In the first three days, I really did lose almost a kilogram a day. I lost 5kg in total over just four days," Chen said as quoted.

"On the fourth day, I started vomiting green and yellow fluids. At the hospital, they told me it was bile and I had already burned the lining of my stomach."

"While lying down for an electrocardiogram, I suddenly vomited blood. My digestive tract was damaged and already bleeding."

Also Read | 10-Year-Old Kidnapped Syrian Boy Found Alive After Being Buried Under Rocks

"At that point, my pulse had stopped. I was not aware of anything: blood draws, emergency procedures and atrial fibrillation treatment. I only learned about it after regaining consciousness. My boyfriend told me I had come very close to receiving a critical condition notice."

According to the report, the weight-loss injections were found to be unregulated and contained illegally sourced semaglutide.

The incident, however, is going viral on local social media platforms, with discussion on the popularity of such products and people's inclination towards weight loss products.