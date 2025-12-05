6 Post-Meal Yoga Asanas To Beat The Mid-Afternoon Slump

Afternoon slump is a reality for a lot of people. The dip in energy usually occurs due to the body's natural circadian rhythm and it can be worsened by factors like a heavy lunch, dehydration, and lack of sleep. It can make you tired, fatigued and sleepy. To beat the afternoon slump, you can try walking, drinking water, eating a balanced meal and performing some light physical activities, which can help beat the sluggishness.

Yoga asanas are also a good way that can help reduce tiredness and fatigue. Post-meal yoga asanas help to gently stimulate digestion, boost circulation, and energise the body. This can help combat mid-afternoon fatigue without straining a full stomach. These poses can be done shortly after eating, with a focus on gentle twists, inversions, and stretches that can improve blood flow and reduce lethargy. Read on to know some of the best yoga asanas that can help beat the afternoon slump.

Yoga Asanas To Beat The Afternoon Slump

Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose)

This is a pose that stands out as one of the few asanas that can be done immediately after meals. It helps to improve blood circulation around the abdomen that helps in digestion and prevents post-meal sluggishness. Sit on your heels, keeping your knees together, spine straight, and hands on thighs. Hold this pose for 3-10 breaths while breathing deeply. This can help calm the mind and reduce bloating that leads to the slump. This pose also helps activate the digestive fire without vigorous movement, which helps you to stay alert by reducing discomfort caused by heavy lunches.

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog)

This inversion helps to boost energy levels by improving circulation and decreasing anxiety, which is perfect for post-lunch tiredness. Start on all fours, then lift your hips to form an inverted V. Press your hands into the floor, and look at your navel. Hold this pose for 30 seconds while breathing steadily as this helps oxygen to reach the brain. This pose also stretches the entire body, reducing stiffness caused due to sitting and combating the mid-afternoon dip.

Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

This asana helps to stretch the shoulders and lower body while improving bodily functions to maintain steady energy levels throughout the day. Stand wide, turn one foot out 90 degrees, keep arms parallel to the floor, then bend sideways to place a hand on the lower leg. Hold this pose for 5 breaths each side and look upward. It helps to balance the body, reduce fatigue, and improve digestion to prevent slump-induced heaviness.

Photo Credit: Istock

Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

This pose helps relieve post-lunch tiredness, when caffeine fails. Kneel while keeping your knees hip-width apart. Then, place hands on lower back, arch backward to hold your heel and keep your neck neutral. Hold this pose for 30-60 seconds with deep breaths to expand lungs and stimulate the heart. The backbend helps counter forward slouching, boosting your energy levels. This asana also helps to massage abdominal organs for better digestion and mood through endorphin release.

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Spinal Twist)

This pose helps to increase spinal flexibility, circulation, and stretch muscles while reducing fatigue. Sit with legs extended, bend right knee over left, twist torso right with left hand behind and right on knee. Hold this pose briefly, then switch sides. This pose helps to detoxify by getting the tension out and easing post-meal mental confusion. This gentle compression helps stimulate digestion which is ideal if you have a full stomach. It also helps calm the nervous system for better focus.

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Fold)

This pose helps relax the nervous system, relieve fatigue, and boost digestion by extending hamstrings. Sit with your legs straight, inhale to lengthen spine, exhale to fold forward holding your feet. Hold this pose for 5-10 breaths, deepening with each exhale. It also reduces lower back tightness, improving posture and mental clarity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.