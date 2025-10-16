World Spine Day: Doctor Shares 6 Simple Lifestyle Changes For A Healthy Spine

World Spine Day, observed on October 16, is an annual event that emphasises the universal significance of spinal health. This year, under the theme "Invest in your spine", World Spine Day aims to highlight the importance of healthy spine habits, such as maintaining good posture, engaging in regular physical activity, and creating ergonomically friendly environments. As sedentary lifestyles become more prevalent, with extended periods spent at desks and heightened screen usage, issues related to the spine have discreetly emerged as one of the most frequent health concerns among people of all ages. These are not only detrimental to your spine but also majorly affect the quality of life. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to follow preventive measures that support spine health.

"A healthy spine serves as the basis for a robust and energetic physique. It aids in posture, facilitates movement, and safeguards the spinal cord, the vital connection between the brain and the other body parts. However, for numerous individuals, spinal wellness is often overlooked until discomfort or rigidity occurs. If the spine is not maintained correctly, it can result in a series of physical issues," said Dr. Naveen Pandita, Consultant - Spine Surgery & Spinal Deformity at Max Hospital.

The adverse effect of poor spine health

"Bad posture, weak back and core muscles, and extended sitting can slowly stress the ligaments and discs that support the vertebrae. With time, this can lead to persistent back pain, herniated discs, or early degenerative changes like spondylosis. In addition to discomfort, an unbalanced or weak spine can influence breathing, stability, and even emotional state because of ongoing pain and limited movement. The lasting effects of ignoring spinal health extend beyond physical issues; they frequently influence sleep quality, job performance, and overall emotional health," Dr. Pandita said.

Simple lifestyle changes that can help keep spine healthy and prevent back pain

The positive aspect is that spinal issues can mostly be avoided through steady, straightforward lifestyle practices. The expert further shared the following tip for optimal spine health:

1. Maintain good posture

"The initial action for a healthy spine starts with sustaining proper posture. Regardless of whether you are standing, sitting, or walking, maintain a straight back and relaxed shoulders, and ensure the head is in line with the spine. In the current remote work and sedentary environment, ergonomics are important. Purchasing a comfortable chair, positioning monitors at eye level, and taking brief breaks every 30 to 45 minutes to stretch or stroll can greatly alleviate spinal pressure," Dr. Pandita advised.

2. Stay physically active

Regular exercise is essential for your physical health as well as your spine. "Activities that bolster the back and core muscles, like yoga, pilates, or swimming, offer natural spine support and enhance flexibility." Walking briskly for just 30 minutes daily can improve circulation and maintain muscle flexibility.

3. Maintain a healthy weight

Keeping a healthy weight is important, as excess belly fat places unnecessary strain on the lower back, resulting in ongoing pain.

4. Sleep well

Sleep patterns impact spinal wellness more than most people understand. A supportive, firm mattress that conforms to the spine's natural curve and promotes sleeping on the back or side instead of the stomach can help avoid unnecessary strain.

5. Stay hydrated

Maintaining hydration ensures the spinal discs, functioning as shock absorbers, remain flexible and well-nourished.

6. Quit smoking

Refraining from smoking promotes healthy blood flow to spinal tissues, lowering the likelihood of disc degeneration.

"The spine benefits greatly from prompt treatment. Paying attention to your body can help deal with ongoing back pain, stiffness, or numbness and can stop small issues from developing into chronic problems," Dr. Pandita added.

"In the end, spinal wellness is not merely about evading discomfort; it's about preserving autonomy, mobility, and life quality. A daily routine focused on mindfulness that incorporates proper posture, consistent movement, sufficient rest, and balanced nutrition can maintain a strong and resilient spine for many years ahead," the expert concluded.

(Dr. Naveen Pandita, Consultant - Spine Surgery & Spinal Deformity, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.