Can Adding Seaweed To Your Diet Help? Brain, Thyroid, And More Benefits

What if a humble staple from Asian kitchens was actually a secret weapon for today's health concerns? Meet seaweed, the ordinary-looking marine algae that's now a global superfood. Seaweed's nutrients can do wonders for your brain, thyroid, and even your gut. The best part? It's easy to add to your meals in soups, salads, or even snacks-so you can enjoy its benefits every day. Seaweed is especially rich in iodine, a mineral essential for healthy thyroid function and metabolism, and may also support brain health. So next time you're at the grocery store, consider tossing a packet of dried seaweed into your cart.

Seaweed that can be consumed should be food grade, as the ocean superfood needs to undergo safety checks to remove any presence of harmful substances. This is to make sure that the consumption of seaweed or seaweed-derived substances doesn't cause more harm than good.

The Thyroid Connection: Why Seaweed Is The Iodine King

The thyroid gland in the human body requires iodine to produce hormones that control metabolism. This metabolism is responsible for digesting and maintaining energy levels throughout the day. So, taking seaweed periodically can offer a significant boost to your daily functioning.

The iodine-rich foods are one of the richest sources of the amino acid tyrosine, which is responsible for hormone function in the thyroid and may act as neuroprotectants by crossing the blood-brain barrier, making sure that a handful of seaweed can support thyroid health as well as prevent an iodine deficiency.

The abundance of iodine also means there is a need to exercise caution by consuming a set limit or portion throughout the day. The wild seaweed, like kombu, has significantly higher amounts of iodine when compared to kelp. This means that the kind of seaweed that you want to consume should be selected carefully after analysing its properties.

Brain Power: How Seaweed Supports Brain Health

The unique composition of edible seaweed has Omega-3s and antioxidants that fuel brain functioning. When we look at exactly what is beneficial for your body, you need to look at the specific aspects, which are as follows:

Omega-3s: Certain kinds of seaweeds, aka microalgae, contain beneficial Omega-3 healthy fats, which are vital for brain health. The specific cell membranes in edible seaweed combat inflammation in your body.

Note: Edible seaweed can be a great choice for vegetarians as they lack healthy fats from fish sources.

Childhood Development: The abundant iodine in edible seaweed is important in fetal and early childhood development.

Note: Please consult your doctor before consuming seaweed if you are pregnant, as abruptly starting certain foods can trigger allergic reactions.

Antioxidant Protection: The fucoxanthin found in brown edible algae protects brain cells from stress.

Weight Loss Goals: How Seaweed May Help Your Journey

Seaweed has a high fiber content, making up 64% of its weight when it is in dry form. It is important to note that wet seaweed weighs more, and when it's dried, the properties slightly change. The presence of prebiotics in this ocean superfood feeds the healthy gut bacteria. In turn, this boosts the overall metabolism of the body.

The consumption of edible seaweed aids in weight loss, as there are two aspects that make taking seaweed for weight loss ideal, there are as follows:

Feeling Satisfied : The high fiber content promotes fullness, reducing overall calorie intake.

: The high fiber content promotes fullness, reducing overall calorie intake. Blocking Fat and Sugar: Certain compounds in algae, like alginate, may help in the absorption of dietary fats and slow glucose secretion in your body.

These two properties make seaweed ideal for weight loss, given its prebiotic fiber content, and maintain gut health.

Beyond The Essentials: Other Health Benefits

The unique properties of seaweed, like the presence of soluble fiber, vitamins, and minerals, can help boost overall bodily functioning. If we break down exactly how, then:

For Heart Health : The soluble fibers and compounds lower cholesterol and stabilize blood pressure.

: The soluble fibers and compounds lower cholesterol and stabilize blood pressure. For Vitamins and Minerals : Vitamins K, Folate, Iron, Calcium, and B12, which is rarely found in plants, help boost metabolic function.

: Vitamins K, Folate, Iron, Calcium, and B12, which is rarely found in plants, help boost metabolic function. For Detoxification: The presence of certain compounds is known to bind to heavy metals and toxins that are ingested from air pollution, exposure to fumes in the kitchen, and while travelling among vehicles.

Note: The abundance of vitamin K can interfere if you are on blood thinners, which suggests that you should consult a medical professional before starting consumption of seaweed.

Seaweed is a powerhouse that can boost the thyroid, gut, and brain at the same time. But be careful which type and how much you consume as part of a healthy diet.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

