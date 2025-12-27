Ukrainian Capital Kyiv Under Massive Russian Attack: Officials

Several powerful explosions rocked Kyiv on Saturday, according to an AFP journalist, as authorities warned that the Ukrainian capital was under threat of missile attack.

"Explosions in the capital. Air defense forces are operating. Stay in shelters!" Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Ukraine's air force also announced a countrywide air alert in the early hours of Saturday.

