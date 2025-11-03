What Is The Best Time To Take Iron And Calcium Supplements During Pregnancy? Expert Answers

Pregnancy is a critical phase for both the mother and the baby. Nutritional needs increase during pregnancy to support the rapid growth and development of the baby. Essential nutrients such as folic acid, iron, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids play critical roles in brain development, organ formation, and overall growth. Expectant mothers are often prescribed supplements to ensure they meet their nutritional needs. Iron and calcium are two common supplements prescribed to pregnant women. To maximize their benefits, it is important to consume these supplements at the right times and in the recommended amounts. We spoke to Dr. Shweta Mendiratta, Associate Clinical Director & Head - Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad to learn more about the importance of calcium and iron for pregnant women, as well as the best times to take them. Read on for all the details.

The best time to take iron and calcium supplements

"During pregnancy, iron and calcium supplements play a vital role in supporting both maternal health and fetal development," said Dr. Mendiratta.

Understanding the need for iron and calcium supplements

"Iron helps the body produce extra haemoglobin required for increased blood volume, ensuring that oxygen reaches the baby efficiently. It also reduces the risk of maternal anaemia, fatigue, impaired immunity, pre-term labour, and low birth weight."

"Calcium, on the other hand, is essential for the formation of the baby's bones, teeth, muscles, and heart. It supports the mother's bone health and helps prevent complications such as hypertension, pre-eclampsia, muscle cramps, and bone loss during and after pregnancy. Together, these nutrients form the foundation for a healthy pregnancy by supporting overall growth, development and maternal strength," Dr. Mendiratta explained.

Recommended dosage

The expert explained that most expectant mothers are advised to take 30-60 mg of elemental iron daily, often combined with folic acid (400 mcg), especially during the early stages of pregnancy. Women with anaemia may require higher iron doses as advised by their doctor.

"Calcium intake during pregnancy usually falls between 1000-1200 mg per day and is commonly provided as 500 mg twice daily, often along with vitamin D to aid absorption. Since individual needs vary depending on haemoglobin levels, diet, and medical history, these dosages should always be confirmed by a healthcare professional," she added.

When should women consider taking these?

Timing plays a key role in the effectiveness of these supplements.

"Iron is best taken in the morning on an empty stomach or at least two hours after meals, ideally with a source of vitamin C such as lemon water or orange juice to enhance absorption. Women should avoid consuming tea, coffee, or milk close to their iron dose, as these interfere with absorption."

"Calcium should be taken separately from iron, as both supplements can affect each other's absorption if taken together. It is typically recommended at night after dinner, which not only improves utilisation but may also help reduce night-time muscle cramps, a common pregnancy complaint," the expert added.

In practice, a simple routine could include taking iron and folic acid in the morning and calcium with vitamin D at bedtime. Also, it is important to acknowledge that every pregnancy is unique, so while these guidelines offer a useful framework, women should always follow personalised advice provided by their obstetrician based on medical tests and nutritional needs," she concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.