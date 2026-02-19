Fertility Blood Tests: What They Reveal About Your Reproductive Health, Doctor Explains

If you are planning a pregnancy, struggling to conceive, or simply curious about your reproductive health, fertility blood tests can offer valuable insight. These tests help doctors understand how well your reproductive hormones are functioning and whether there may be any underlying concerns affecting fertility. "Fertility blood tests can give you a lot of information about your hormone levels, ovarian function, sperm production, and overall reproductive health. These tests can help you detect any potential problems early on and take necessary steps to address them," Dr. Puneet Rana Arora, Director-Gynecology & IVF Expert CIFAR, Gurugram. "Fertility blood tests are tests that measure certain hormones and biological factors that affect reproduction. In women, fertility blood tests usually measure ovarian function, ovulation cycles, and hormone levels. In men, fertility blood tests measure testosterone levels and other hormones that regulate sperm production," he added.

Why fertility blood tests matter

Reproductive health is largely driven by hormones. In both women and men, specific hormones control ovulation, sperm production, menstrual cycles and overall reproductive function. If these hormones are too high, too low or out of balance, conception can become more difficult.Fertility blood tests help doctors:

Identify ovulation problems

Assess ovarian reserve

Detect hormonal imbalances

Diagnose conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome

Evaluate sperm-related hormonal issues in men

"Your doctor may prescribe fertility tests if you have been trying to conceive for 6-12 months with no success, if you have irregular menstrual cycles, a history of miscarriage, or if you have any known reproductive health problems," Dr Arora stated.

Key fertility tests for women

1. Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH)

FSH plays a crucial role in stimulating the ovaries to produce eggs. High levels, especially early in the menstrual cycle, may suggest reduced ovarian reserve. Low levels may indicate hormonal disruption. This test is usually done on day 2 or 3 of the menstrual cycle.

2. Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH)

AMH is commonly used to assess ovarian reserve, meaning the number of eggs remaining in the ovaries. Higher AMH levels generally indicate a greater egg reserve, while low levels may suggest diminished ovarian reserve. Unlike some other tests, AMH can be measured at any point in the cycle.

3. Luteinising Hormone (LH)

According to Dr Arora, LH triggers ovulation. LH plays a key role in triggering ovulation. Imbalances between LH and FSH may indicate conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

4. Oestradiol

"Oestradiol is a form of estrogen that supports egg development and thickens the uterine lining. Abnormal levels may affect ovulation and implantation," said Dr Arora.

5. Progesterone

Measured around day 21 of a typical 28-day cycle, progesterone confirms whether ovulation has occurred. Low levels may suggest that ovulation did not happen.

6. Thyroid Function Tests

Thyroid hormones significantly influence reproductive health. An underactive or overactive thyroid can disrupt cycles and impair fertility.

Fertility tests for men

Fertility is not only a female issue. Male factors contribute to a significant proportion of infertility cases. Blood tests for men may include:

Testosterone levels

FSH and LH

Prolactin

Thyroid hormones

These tests help determine whether hormonal imbalances are affecting sperm production. In many cases, a semen analysis is also performed alongside blood tests to assess sperm count, motility and shape.

What the results really mean

It is important to remember that no single test determines fertility. Results must be interpreted in context, alongside age, medical history, menstrual patterns and other investigations such as ultrasound scans. For example, a slightly low AMH does not automatically mean pregnancy is impossible. It simply provides information about egg quantity, not egg quality. Similarly, hormone levels can fluctuate, and one abnormal result does not always indicate a long-term problem.

When should you consider fertility testing?

According to Dr Arora, you may consider testing if:

You have been trying to conceive for 12 months without success

You are over 35 and have been trying for six months

Your menstrual cycles are irregular or absent

You have known reproductive conditions

You are considering egg freezing

You have experienced recurrent pregnancy loss

Fertility blood tests offer a window into your reproductive health. They reveal how well your hormones are functioning and help identify potential challenges early. Whether you are actively trying to conceive or planning, understanding your hormonal profile can empower you to make informed decisions. Knowledge does not guarantee outcomes, but it does provide direction. And when it comes to fertility, clarity can make all the difference.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.