Hypothyroidism: These Diet Changes Can Help Balance Your Thyroid Hormones

This diet changes can help in managing symptoms associated with hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism is a condition where the thyroid gland, located in the neck, produces insufficient amounts of thyroid hormones, which are crucial for regulating metabolism, energy levels, and overall bodily functions. Common symptoms of hypothyroidism include fatigue, weight gain, dry skin, hair loss, and sensitivity to cold. While medication is often required to manage hypothyroidism, dietary changes can play a supportive role in balancing thyroid hormones and managing symptoms. Nutrient-rich foods that support thyroid function, such as iodine, selenium, and zinc, can help optimise thyroid health. Below we share a list of diet changes to help manage thyroid hormones.

9 Diet changes to help balance thyroid hormones

1. Increase iodine intake

Iodine is essential for thyroid hormone production. Incorporating iodine-rich foods such as seaweed, iodised salt, and dairy products can help boost iodine levels, especially in individuals with iodine deficiency-related hypothyroidism. However, excessive iodine intake should be avoided, as it can worsen thyroid problems.

2. Consume selenium-rich foods

Selenium is a trace mineral that helps activate thyroid hormones. It also protects the thyroid from oxidative stress. Foods like Brazil nuts, sunflower seeds, tuna, and mushrooms are excellent sources of selenium and can improve overall thyroid health.

3. Opt for zinc-rich foods

Zinc is another vital nutrient for thyroid hormone synthesis and activation. Including zinc-rich foods like oysters, chickpeas, pumpkin seeds, and lean meats in your diet can support the thyroid's hormone production and immune function.

4. Include omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids help reduce inflammation and boost overall thyroid function. Fatty fish like salmon, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are great sources of omega-3s, which can support thyroid hormone levels and reduce symptoms such as fatigue and joint pain.

5. Avoid goitrogens in excess

Goitrogens are compounds that can interfere with thyroid hormone production, especially when consumed in large amounts. Foods like cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, kale), soy products, and certain legumes contain goitrogens. Cooking these foods can reduce their goitrogenic effect, making them safer to consume in moderation.

6. Choose fibre-rich foods

Constipation is a common symptom of hypothyroidism. Eating whole grains such as oats, quinoa, brown rice, and fibre-rich fruits and vegetables can promote digestive health and help manage this symptom. Fibre also aids in balancing blood sugar levels, which is important for overall thyroid health.

7. Add probiotic-rich foods

The gut-thyroid connection is strong, and a healthy gut can support thyroid function. Including probiotic-rich foods such as yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi in your diet can enhance gut health, improve digestion, and help regulate thyroid hormone levels.

8. Stay hydrated

Proper hydration is essential for optimal thyroid function, as dehydration can slow down metabolic processes. Drinking plenty of water and herbal teas helps support digestion, reduces fatigue, and maintains the body's balance, which is often affected by hypothyroidism.

9. Limit processed foods and sugars

Processed foods and refined sugars can lead to weight gain, inflammation, and imbalanced blood sugar levels, all of which exacerbate hypothyroid symptoms. Opting for whole, nutrient-dense foods instead of sugary or highly processed snacks can help maintain a healthier thyroid balance.

This diet changes can help in managing symptoms associated with hypothyroidism.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.